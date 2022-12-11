Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

A local district justice was boycotting the Lancaster city police station in December 1997, winning a court order to hold nighttime judicial duties in her office rather than the station.

District Justice Sandra Kulp, who presided over Lancaster Township, alleged that "the air quality of the Lancaster city police station building poses a health hazard and that her health is adversely affected by her presence in said building."

The courtroom inside the police station was meant to expedite the process of after-hours arraignments, and Kulp's actions sparked a reaction from then-Chief Michael Landis, who said the court order would impose a "significant hardship" on the police force, with officers having to be pulled off the street to transport prisoners for hearings.

The police station - at that time located at the corner of Duke and Chestnut streets - was 41 years old, and had faced complaints about poor air quality three years earlier, when a diesel fuel line leaked toxic fumes into the building. The city was currently in the process of deciding whether to renovate the station or construct a new police headquarters.

In the headlines:

Global warming pact OK'd

Study shows one drink a day cuts risk of death by 20 percent

Population growth may outstrip food production

Check out the Dec. 11, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

It was a gloomy Sunday, Dec. 10, 1972, at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, when the Eagles squared off against the Bears for their final home game of what had been a dismal season.

However, any Lancaster fans who may have ventured to Philadelphia that day for the game got to enjoy one bright spot before the Eagles disappointed them yet again, losing 21-12: The McCaskey High School band, under the direction of Don Trostle, took the field prior to the game and put on a performance of several routines before performing the national anthem.

The Eagles' loss to the Bears marked the first season since 1942 that the team lost every single home game. With one more away game scheduled, the Eagles went into the last week of the season with a record of 2-10-1.

In the headlines:

Apollo 17 astronauts land safely on Moon

Dole leaving as GOP national Chairman; Bush picked as successor

Nixon moves to keep wage, price controls

Check out the Dec. 11, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

The prospect of more local taxes appealed to Harold Alderfer, secretary of the Pennsylvania Boroughs Association, who spoke about revenue opportunities at an Ephrata meeting of the Lancaster County Boroughs Association in December 1947.

The state legislature had granted significant new taxing powers to Pennsylvania's municipalities, and Alderfer was a proponent of using those powers to increase revenues and handle more governmental work locally instead of relying on the state. It would also reduce municipalities' reliance on property taxes as the primary source of revenue.

Alderfer saw taxing movies as an excellent example, as movie theaters were proliferating around the county. Other possible taxes included local income tax and local taxes on coal.

In the headlines:

500,000 in Rome idled by strikers

Strife renewed in Jerusalem

$100,000 allowance increase is recommended for princess

Check out the Dec. 11, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

In the fall of 1922, Chester County farmers had been "terrorized" by a string of barn fires believed to be the work of arsonists.

By December, it seemed the arsonists had found their way to Lancaster County.

Operating in the dead of night, and "traveling in high-powered motor cars," the suspects set fire to the barn of Harry Hoover, located between Strasburg and Ronks, causing damage estimated at $15,000.

The blaze was believed to be intentionally set at around 4 a.m., and had progressed considerably before being discovered. The barn was completely destroyed, but all livestock inside was saved.

In the headlines:

British reject military seizure of Ruhr district by France

Federal agents driven back by Kentucky outlaws

Check out the Dec. 11, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.