The stories of how Pennsylvania activists have worked for decades toward attaining equality for members of the LGBTQ+ community are being told in an exhibit that opened last week at LancasterHistory.

“The Long Road to LGBTQ+ Equality in Pennsylvania,” a traveling exhibit developed by the PA LGBT History Network, runs through Sept. 2 in LancasterHistory’s Stoudt Gallery.

The exhibit consists of a number of panels, telling stories about activists’ efforts — both statewide and in individual cities — to organize, plan events and push for laws to protect human rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

OPENING RECEPTION What: A reception and pop-up beer garden celebrating the opening of the “The Long Road to LGBTQ+ Equality in Pennsylvania” exhibit. When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 27. Where: at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster. Admission: $18 for LancasterHistory members and $20 for nonmembers. To reserve tickets, visit lancasterhistory.org/events.

Stories of such efforts in areas like Lancaster, Allentown, York, Harrisburg and Philadelphia are covered in the exhibit, as is Gov. Milton J. Shapp’s 1975 executive order banning discrimination on the basis of sexual sexual orientation for all state employees.

In addition, there are some Lancaster-specific artifacts displayed on the back wall of the museum gallery.

Two of those local artifacts are signs from, and historical photos of, the former Tally Ho Tavern that operated from 1966 to 2020 at Orange and Water streets in Lancaster. The signs from the longtime meeting place for members of the local LGBTQ+ community are a recent addition to LancasterHistory’s collection, Mabel Meigs Rosenheck, LancasterHistory’s director of education and exhibition planning, says.

The traveling exhibit also contains two screens running videos of interviews with LGBTQ+ activists that were conducted as part of an oral history project by the Harrisburg-based LGBT Center of Central PA.

That project, created in connection with the 2019 observance of the 50th anniversary of New York’s Stonewall Uprising — a pivotal moment in the LGBTQ+ rights movement — led to this and other exhibits, an archived collection of artifacts at Dickinson College in Carlisle and a book.

“Basically it's a history that has been under-told locally, statewide, nationally and globally,” Rosenheck says. “So, we were excited that someone had put (the exhibit) together so we could engage with that history and bring this into the conversations that we’re having.”

Rosenheck says after Barry Loveland, chair of the LGBT Center of Central PA’s History Project, spoke at a LancasterHistory colloquium, the organization learned about the availability of the exhibit for the summer — months when no lectures are being held in the Stoudt Gallery.

Since the exhibit was created, Loveland says, “it’s been to 65 or 70 different venues all around the state ... from Philadelphia to Erie, and (in) all types of venues like colleges and universities, a few high schools. It’s been to lots of public libraries, government buildings, community centers ... and some retirement communities, as well.

“People have been very supportive of the exhibit,” Loveland says. Some say “they were just so surprised by the history — that they didn’t know anything about this — so it was very enlightening to a lot of people, I think, to see a lot of this heretofore hidden history come to light and be celebrated.

“Once we began doing oral histories and more of this history became more revealed ... we were able to really discover a lot of these stories through that process and through collecting archival material, as well,” Loveland says. “So we decided it was important that this history not just be collected but also presented to the public. We really thought it was our mission to take the stories and the information that we uncovered through this process and develop them into stories that people could appreciate and understand and relate to.”

Once organizations across the state that were also preserving these stories began working together, Loveland notes, the statewide PA LGBT History Network was formed; its work is reflected in the traveling exhibit.

Loveland is also co-author with William Burton of “Out in Central Pennsylvania: The History of an LGBTQ Community,” another component of the 2019 history project. It’s available in the LancasterHistory bookstore.

Local history

Lancaster County is well represented in the exhibit. There’s a panel tracing the history of the local Pink Triangle Coalition and its effort to have sexual orientation and marital status added to Lancaster city’s existing human rights ordinance in 1991.

A video screen next to the Lancaster panel contains interviews with Pink Triangle Coalition founders Mark Stoner and Nancy Helm, along with the Rev. Mary Merriman of the Vision of Hope Metropolitan Community Church in Mountville — all of them involved with the push for the city ordinance.

In her video interview, Helm also recalls the two bombings of her LGBTQ+ bookstore, The Closet, on Prince Street.

There are also photos of a 1991 Ku Klux Klan march in Lancaster against the ordinance, and of a large group protesting the KKK’s presence.

Next to the Tally Ho signs on the back wall of the gallery are color photos of a group of Lancaster friends standing in front of the former tavern, along with flyers for protest marches, picnics, fundraisers for those with AIDS, and other events — many of them from the 1990s — that brought the LGBTQ+ community together.

The process of preserving the state and the region’s LGBTQ+ history continues, Loveland says.

“We continue to do oral history interviews with people,” he says. “We continue to collect archival material. It really is a dynamic and growing body of work. It’s likely going to continue for some time as we gather more and more information.”

IF YOU GO What: “The Long Road to LGBTQ+ Equality in Pennsylvania,” exhibit. Where: LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster. When: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, through Sept. 2. Admission: The exhibit is included with both a general admission ticket, which includes James Buchanan’s Wheatland ($8-$15), and exhibit-only tickets ($6-$10). Tickets and information: lancasterhistory.org or 717-392-4633. More info: For more on the PA LGBT History Network, visit centralpalgbthistory.org.