25 years ago

After nearly 20 years in office, outspoken conservative U.S. Rep. Bob Walker, of East Petersburg, was set to retire at the beginning of 1997 and the congressman was given a warm farewell in Lancaster County, which he had represented since 1977.

Though Walker was a graduate of Millersville University, his farewell fete was held Nov. 13, 1996, at Franklin & Marshall College, which hosted more than 800 guests in the college's then-new sports complex along Harrisburg Pike. However, Walker also signed over his archives to Millersville in a separate event on the same day.

The other guest of honor at both college events was fellow conservative and Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who spoke about his hopes for the coming years, which he said he saw as a time of bipartisan collaboration between the GOP-led House and the Clinton administration.

Gingrich also spent time visiting McCaskey High School during his day in Lancaster County.

In the headlines:

Clearing of white Fla. officer in shooting sparks rioting

GM marks new age in electric cars as first EV1 rolls off line

Cancer deaths dropping in U.S.

50 years ago

Long hair - specifically, long hair on men - was often in the news in the late 1960s and early '70s.

Irate letters to the editor, controversies brewing as sports teams debated whether to require short hair for male athletes - all of this and more was present in the newspaper pages of the day.

But what, you might ask, about the humble barbers? What were they to do in this brave new world?

Those questions were answered in the Nov. 14, 1971, Sunday News, which featured a short story about local barbers learning the new skills needed to serve male customers who didn't want old-fashioned crew cuts.

Members of Lancaster Chapter 386, Associated Master Barbers and Beauticians of America, gathered at Daub's Barbershop on Columbia Avenue for a demonstration and clinic focusing on skills needed for the latest trends in men's hair.

In the headlines:

Arabs plan to chart united UN strategy

FDA urged to suspend use of red dye termed dangerous

Hijacker knocked out by pilot of airliner

75 years ago

In 1946, Lancaster County's tobacco growers became the first in the country to control their product "from seed to smoker," as cigars were manufactured for the first time at the Water Street warehouse of the Lancaster county Tobacco Growers' Cooperative.

The milestone was the result of a yearlong effort to keep tobacco production fully in the hands of the farmers, who planted, grew, harvested, cured and stripped their tobacco and then, through the co-op organization, also processed it, made it into cigars and packaged those cigars for consumers.

The first brand of Lancaster-made cigars was called Fifty-Fifty, and sold for the price of two for 15 cents. A Havana blend was expected to launch the following week under the Country Gentleman name, retailing for 10 cents each.

The tobacco factory employed 12 people on its first day of operation, but expected to triple the workforce in the coming weeks.

In the headlines:

Krug seeks coal strike delay

Army to cut 38,000 from U.S. forces

Senators to probe U.S. occupation of Germany

100 years ago

Clergymen and lay people representing the Catholic churches of Lancaster and surrounding cities gathered for a ceremony marking the expansion of Lancaster's St. Joseph's Hospital in November 1921.

The cornerstone for the hospital's new wing was laid by the Rev. Henry S. Christ, rector of St. Joseph's Church. Several clergymen delivered sermons about the hospital's mission - simple Christian charity.

The expansion was expected to cost $200,000, which translates to more than $3 million in today's dollars.

In the headlines:

United States officials will demands that Anglo-Japanese alliance be scrapped

Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle placed on trial for manslaughter

