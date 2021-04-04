Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

The death of a local hero was reported on the front page of the April 4, 1996, New Era.

Henry N. "Barney" Ewell, a local giant of track and field who went on to win a gold medal at the 1948 Olympics, was dead at 78.

Ewell's illustrious career began at McCaskey High School and continued at Penn State before being derailed when the Olympic Games of 1940 - when Ewell was at the peak of his performance - were cancelled because of World War II. The 1944 goes were cancelled as well.

By 1948, the next year the Olympics were held, Ewell was 30 - an age at which many sprinters have long since retired. He not only competed in the London Olympics that year, he brought home one gold and two silver medals.

Ewell, who lived with his wife Duella in their Green Street home until two years before he died, suffered increasing health problems as he aged. He had both his legs amputated due to circulatory problems.

However, people who knew Ewell - including Lancaster city council President Ted Darcus - said he always remained optimistic and easygoing.

In August 2019, Lancaster Square was officially renamed Ewell Plaza in honor of the late Olympian.

In the headlines:

Baldness drug goes over-the-counter

Unabomber suspect arrested by FBI in Montana

Eastern U.S. treated to stunning eclipse of the moon

In April 1971, the $3 million Middle Creek Waterfowl Area project was coming together.

The museum and administration building, budgeted at $363,500, was nearly complete, with construction slated to wrap up by May 1.

However, the museum wasn't scheduled to open until sometime in the fall, as numerous exhibits about Pennsylvania wildlife had to be built and installed after construction was completed. In addition to exhibit space and offices, the 10,000-square-foot building also included a small auditorium.

In the headlines:

Nixon vows personal review of Calley case

Sen. Fulbright predicts 'Presidential Dictator'

Childhood leukemia listed as 'curable'

As Lancaster County's servicemen returned from World War II, the local workforce ballooned - but so did local baseball teams.

The 1946 City and County Baseball League, at its organizational meeting in early April, signed up a whopping 19 teams of men who were ready to compete on the county's baseball diamonds.

Some teams were corporation-based - Armstrong and RCA both fielded players - but most were tied to municipalities, from Lancaster city to Strasburg to Quarryville.

Competition was set to begin on May 4, and league organizers were pleased to see the large turnout of players, a welcome change from the war years, during which the league had suspended play.

In the headlines:

Iranian crisis believed hurdled

Civilian production shattering records, President declares

Rat menace grows in Philadelphia

In 1921, a local landmark was celebrating its 100th birthday.

Hager's, the oldest department store in America, was marking its centennial celebration with a ceremony in which employees of the store presented its owners with a massive mahogany plaque that would reside in a special spot on the store's third floor.

The store's oldest employee - Martin Stark, 80, who had worked at Hager's for 40 years - presented the plaque.

Hager’s would retain its title as the nation's oldest department store until it closed in the late 1970s, after which time the title passed to Lord & Taylor, founded in 1826.

At the corner of King and Market streets, the Hager Building as it stands today was constructed throughout 1910 and 1911. The building was designed by C. Emlen Urban, who was also responsible for numerous other pieces of historical Lancaster architecture. The original Hager store opened in 1821 and was located further west down King Street.

In the headlines:

U.S. backs Allies on reparation demands

Big British unions threaten to join strike of miners

