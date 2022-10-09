Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

It's not often that a chef makes the front page of the newspaper - unless that chef is a Lancaster native who landed a job at the White House.

In October 1997, John Moeller, who grew up on Race Avenue in Lancaster, was one of four White House chefs who routinely prepared meals for President BillClinton and his family. He also prepared meals for visitors to the White House, including foreign dignitaries and heads of state.

Moeller's interest in cooking went all the way back to his childhood, and his professional career prior to the White House involved restaurants in New England, France and Washington D.C. He began working at the White House in 1992, taking the job shortly before the departure of President George Bush.

During his time at the White House, Moeller prepared meals for visits from French President Jacques Chirac, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Boris Yeltsin and many others.

The key to Moeller's menu? Focus on American dishes - or American spins on foreign dishes - to highlight the cuisine of the United States.

And bringing some Lancaster produce to the White House, such as Washington Boro tomatoes, was a part of that effort.

In the headlines:

Sen. Thompson apologizes for linking Clinton to scheme

Hurricane Pauline pummels Mexico

New post-prom option: Co-ed sleepovers

Check out the Oct. 9, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

In 1972, the digital watch was a brand-new invention. And the first model, the Pulsar Time Computer, was made by the Lancaster-based Hamilton Watch Company, which at that time was known as HMW Industries.

But it wasn't the watch itself that was in the news on Oct. 9 of that year - it was a lawsuit filed by HMW charging other watchmakers with patent infringement.

HMW was trying to get an injunction to prevent the manufacture of the competing product, which was the result of a collaboration between two watchmakers in New Rochelle, New York.

As of 1969, the former Hamilton Watch Company had moved all of its manufacturing overseas, but still retained the company headquarters along Columbia Avenue. The complex is now the site of the Clock Towers condominiums.

In the headlines:

Kissinger talks with Reds going into third day

Nixon 'smeared,' GOP says

Serious Soviet food shortage claimed

Check out the Oct. 9, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Big changes were taking place at the corner of Lime and Chestnut streets in Lancaster in October 1947, as operations were under way for the conversion of the former Grubb Mansion estate into Musser Park.

The mansion grounds were surrounded by high brick walls, which workers were busy tearing down. Old trees were being removed and new trees and shrubs were being planted. Land grading work had also begun.

The new park was expected to be open to the public for the following summer.

In the headlines:

FBI nabs pair of ex-GIs for atomic thefts

Emergency medical plan for nation urged for atom war

U.S. said to favor modified plan for dividing Palestine

Check out the Oct. 9, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

Sometimes a road construction project can result in an unexpected discovery.

That's what happened in October 1922, when a re-grading project on Marion Street happened to unearth a human skeleton.

The old remains were unable to be identified, but were suspected to have come from a former Moravian cemetery near the work site.

Construction workers simply dug a new grave and buried the skeleton again.

In the headlines:

U.S. dreadnought ordered at once to Turkish waters

19-year-old lad held for slaying of pastor, singer

Check out the Oct. 9, 1947, Lancaster Intelligencer here.