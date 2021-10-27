"Legends of Lancaster” is back. This exclusive LancasterOnline video series goes in-depth into the lore and legends of Lancaster County. These mini-documentaries touch on everything from intriguing history, to colorful myths, to various spooky tales that have been passed down through generations.

In this episode, videographer Tyler Huber explores the Chickies Rock Ghost Mania of 1969. In August of that year, hundreds of people claimed to have witnessed a misty grayish aparation in the iconic woods. This event caused highways to be jammed and mass confusion to run high.

Read the news coverage of from articles that appeared in the Lancaster New Era in 1969 when a reporter/photographer team visited Chickies Rock. Click here to see an additional article.

Have a local legend story you’d like us to look into? Email thuber@lnpnews.com to submit your ideas.