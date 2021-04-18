Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

If Lancaster native Lynne Grote Tully was to be believed, the landscape of the 1990s business lunch was a minefield of potential etiquette faux pas.

Tully was something of a "Miss Manners" for Central Pennsylvania businesspeople, and in April 1996 was set to host a training seminar for the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce about how to successfully navigate those pitfalls.

For New Era readers who wouldn't be attending the seminar, an interview with Tully provided a wide array of tips and tricks for professional folks looking to make a good impression over a good meal.

Her advice ranged from the obvious (don't pick up your soup bowl and slurp out of it like it's a coffee mug) to the obscure (if you must excuse yourself during the meal, leaving your napkin to the right of your plate indicates that you've finished while leaving it to the left means you'll be returning to eat some more).

There were also some rules that were oddly specific: Never use more than two sugar packets with your coffee. Only disaster can come from trying to eat the cheese atop a bowl of French onion soup.

One suggestion seems downright wasteful: Never eat everything on your plate, especially if your meal is part of a job interview, as doing so conveys "desperation."

In the headlines:

Israelis kill 43 in attack on U.N. site

Jury urges life for Menendez brothers for killing of parents

McDonald's to increase regular burger size

Check out the April 18, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.

In 1971, the idea of a multi-screen movie theater was still relatively new, at least in Lancaster. That's why the short article announcing that the upcoming Park City Theater would be a two-screen operation took pains to explain how the concept worked.

Initially planned to be a traditional one-screen cinema, the theater was redesigned with two screens "in order to offer moviegoers more varied film fare and conveniently staggered film starting times."

The Sunday News went on to explain:

"Theoretically, one theater representative noted, both children and adults could be accommodated by the twin theater operation with a 'PG' film playing in one house and an 'R' film booked into the other simultaneously."

The new theater was expected to open sometime in July.

In the headlines:

UAR, Syria, Libya vow 'no compromise'

China hints diplomatic link with U.S.

Seat belt push on for 1972

Check out the April 18, 1971, Sunday News here.

Daylight saving time was established throughout the United States in 1966, but before that it was applied in a scattershot manner, with decisions being made at the municipal level about whether to set the clocks back and ahead with the seasons.

Thus, in April 1946, after a survey of local businesses, Lancaster city announced its intentions to participate in daylight saving time, or "Summer Time," from April until September.

Most large industrial companies in the county were planning to shift their operations to DST, and Lancaster schools agreed to do likewise. In light of the significant community interest, the city decided to follow suit.

First proposed during World War I as a fuel-saving effort, daylight saving time wasn't put into practice nationwide until World War II, when it was called "War Time," and ran year-round in an effort to reduce fuel consumption by minimizing the number of hours between sunset and the average person's bedtime, thus reducing the use of electric lights in homes.

Farmers generally opposed the measure, according to Time magazine, as daylight saving time reduced the number of daylight hours they had available for morning tasks, such as milking cows or getting crops to market.

In the headlines:

Far-reaching food program urged for U.S.

Poles demand U.N. break with Franco Spain

League of Nations expires tonight

Check out the April 18, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.

"Legions" of mourners were honoring the late Rev. William C. Schaeffer, longtime faculty member of the Lancaster Theological Seminary, the April 18, 1921, Intelligencer reported.

The faculties of the seminary and of Franklin & Marshall College took part in a period of silence in Schaeffer's honor, and telegrams arrived from other cities, as the late clergyman was well-known "throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland," the newspaper reported.

The unidentified author of the Intelligencer story described him as "lovable, sincere and an unrelenting worker for the welfare of the people."

In the headlines:

Great Britain now is facing serious shortage of coal

Need lower prices to review business, commission avers

Check out the April 18, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer here.