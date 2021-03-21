Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

Local school officials in March 1996 were debating the pros and cons of school uniform policies in the wake of new state legislation that allowed school districts to require students to wear uniforms.

Conceived to end "the destructive effects of clothes competition," the bill passed in a 197-1 vote.

However, at the school board level, thoughts on the idea were far from unanimous.

No school boards in Lancaster County declared an immediate desire to impose uniform rules, though several said they were considering it - possibly starting at the elementary level before expanding into middle school and high school.

Many school officials agreed with the notion of ending "clothes competition," but also feared the financial burden that uniforms would put on lower-income families.

In the headlines:

Feds seek mental test for Lipka

Convicted Menendez brothers may face death for murders

Judges hearing arguments on Internet ban

Check out the March 21, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.

In 1971, the "Florida project" - the massive undertaking that would become Walt Disney World - was nearly ready to open. The Sunday News of March 21 that year featured "Lancaster's own Walt Disney," with a Florida project of his own.

Donovan Smith, head of a firm that specialized in the construction of exhibits for corporate displays and tourist sites, was hard at work on a new tourist attraction in Tarpon Springs, Florida, focused on the lowly sponge.

Spongeorama was set to open in commemoration of Tarpon Springs as the birthplace of sponge diving in America. The attraction was to include a museum - in which Smith's animated dioramas would feature prominently - a theater and a restored sponging schooner.

Smith had a team of 20 people working on the exhibit in his Lancaster County shop, including his daughter, Darlene Katchmer.

In the headlines:

N. Ireland's PM quits under fire

3,000 radical youths demonstrate for leftist causes at White House

Economic upturn still failing to come up to expectations

Check out the March 21, 1971, Sunday News here.

High school sports didn't often make the front page in 1946, but March 21 was an exception.

Manheim Township's basketball team defeated Palmyra, 39-30, to win the Class B District Cup and was set to move on to the PIAA Eastern regional finals.

The district championship was played in the Hershey Industrial gymnasium in front of a crowd of 2,800 people. Manheim Township's winning effort was led by forward Don Good and center Ed Miller.

In the headlines:

U.S., Russia split over Iran issue

Another bumper crop indicated in U.S. for '46

Shroyer is dismissed by Gov. Martin

Check out the March 21, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.

In March of 1921, the Irish War of Independence had been ongoing for more than two years, beginning with the Irish Declaration of Independence, which announced intentions to found the Republic of Ireland, separate from the United Kingdom.

And there was a Lancaster native at the heart of the discord.

Frederick Dumont was stationed in Dublin as the consul general of the United States, and was the subject of much of Ireland's ire - as a representative of the United States, which had yet to recognize the Republic as a sovereign nation, he was an easy target for blame.

Dumont, according to the Lancaster Intelligencer, received constant threats from Irish citizens by post and in person regarding the issue of sovereignty.

But his difficulties didn't come from just one side of the issue of Irish independence - the Intelligencer reported that he had been harassed and "shadowed" by agents of the Irish republic and the British government.

Dumont, a close personal friend of Congressman W.W. Griest - namesake of Lancaster's Griest Building - took the post in Dublin after successful consular work in Italy and Spain.

In the headlines:

Sixteen defendants in Matewan battle cases not guilty

Harding's officials in first effort to end labor dispute

Check out the March 21, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer here.