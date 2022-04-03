Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In March 1997, America's first ever triangular postage stamps were proving a big hit with Lancaster residents.

In just over two weeks, the downtown Lancaster post office sold more than 1,000 of the red, white and blue 32-cent stamps. Kay Herr, the philatelic expert at the downtown branch, said she fully expected the stamps to sell out soon.

The limited-run stamps initially were thought to be of interest only to collectors, as they were issued to promote Pacific 97 - a worldwide stamp exhibition to be held in San Francisco in April and May. However, regular postal customers became fascinated by the stamps' unusual shape and were eager to buy them for everyday use.

Though several other nations issued triangular stamps over the years, this was the first such stamps issued for domestic service int he United States. Local postal officials said the demand for them was similar to that for the Elvis Presley stamps famously issued in 1993.

In the headlines:

Parents, students worry about hepatitis from strawberries

Creator of Godzilla dies in Japan

Online harassment prompts calls for new laws

50 years ago

WSMR, Millersville State College's radio station, was back on the air the day after spring break in 1972 - but barely.

Over the break, someone had broken in to the station offices, located in the basement of the Witmer Infirmary Building, and stolen $4,500 worth of equipment, including the production board.

The station was able to resume broadcasting only by rewiring old equipment for temporary use.

Taken in the burglary, which was discovered by students returning to the station after break, were two microphones, two headsets, the production board, three tape players, two equalizers and several smaller items.

State police were working with campus security to investigate the theft.

In the headlines:

US carriers, jets, join air armada set to hit Reds

Unwed fathers have right to keep children

3 die in shootout in Atlantic City

75 years ago

In March 1947, plans were under way for a new National Guard unit to be formed in Ephrata.

Plans for the "Ephrata battery" of the 899th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion were announced by Major Carryl E. Stauffer, commanding officer of the local National Guard unit.

Stauffer said the new unit would likely be designated "Battery B," joining Battery A, based at the state armory in Lancaster, and Battery C, based in Columbia. Recruitment was expected to begin immediately, with the construction of an Ephrata armory to follow "as soon as the state authorizes the erection of new armories."

Six officers and 126 enlisted men were being sought for the Ephrata unit.

In the headlines:

Britain hands Palestine to UN

Greek king acts to continue war on leftist bands

Settlement ends long beer strike

100 years ago

The first military funeral ever held for a woman in Lancaster took place on April 3, 1922, when Navy nurse Mary Young was laid to rest in Greenwood cemetery.

Young, a Lancaster native, had served as a nurse in Europe during the first World War, and was Lancaster's only Navy nurse. Because of her excellent record, she was accorded a military funeral, complete with American Legion members as pallbearers, former service men and women of Lancaster standing at attention, and a delegation of nurses. A salute was fired by riflemen as the casket was lowered and a bugler played "Taps."

Young had been employed at the Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia when the war broke out and she volunteered to go overseas. She first served at the Navy Base Hospital in Brest, France, before serving as a front-line combat nurse. She was "continually under fire," and was awarded the rank of First Lieutenant for her bravery.

After the war, she initially returned to Philadelphia before taking a job as a nursing instructor in Plainfield, N.J., where she died after an illness.

In the headlines:

Irish Republican Army halts Collins' meeting

Mine workers hope strike is settled at an early date

