Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

The United States military awards medals for all sorts of valorous acts, but in 1996 a Lancaster County man received a medal from the U.S. Navy for Christmas cookies.

Edwin Stricker of Stevens organized the annual Operation Cookie, which sent literal tons of baked goods to American service men and women across the country and around the world. For his efforts, the Navy planned to award the 71-year-old the Superior Civilian Service Medal during a ceremony set for Dec. 3, 1996, at Cocalico High School.

Stricker established Operation Cookie in 1983, and with the help of seniors, students and businesses, sent a total of 33 tons of cookies to military personnel over 13 years.

As of Nov. 21, 1996, Stricker had that year's cookie drive well under way, with the final collection set for Nov. 30 at the Ephrata Recreation Center.

In the headlines:

FBI expert links Simpson to rare shoes

Parents want ratings of TV shows' content

The Monkees back together

Check out the Nov. 21, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

A new city fire truck often warrants a photo in the newspaper, and the 100-foot aerial ladder truck purchased in 1971 was no exception.

The American LaFrance truck cost $66,000 and was replacing an 86-foot ladder truck that had been in service with the Lancaster Bureau of Fire since 1948. The new truck also included a wide array of ground ladders and fire-fighting tools, all of which had been added to city firefighters' training regimen.

In the headlines:

Egypt ready to go to war

Penn State in Cotton Bowl

Joan Rivers using her dual talents in Broadway show

Check out the Nov. 21, 1971, Sunday News here.

75 years ago

The idea of a festive parade complete with massive balloons to kick off the holiday shopping season wasn't unique to New York City's Macy's - years ago, Lancaster had its own version of the annual tradition.

The Nov. 21, 1946, Intelligencer Journal published a full report on the plans for that year's parade, set for Nov. 23 and sponsored by the Retailer's Parade Committee, chaired by Nathaniel Hager.

The parade was to consist of several local marching bands and color guards, as well as no less than 77 balloons, representing everything from clowns to barnyard animals; from dinosaurs to dragons.

The array of balloons would require 250 local boys to wrangle, with the largest one - an elaborate coach full of clowns - needing a team of 16.

In the headlines:

Soft coal strike begins

Molotov OKs plan to reveal army strength

Nazi experiments termed useless

Check out the Nov. 21, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

The weekend of Nov. 20 and 21, 1921, was a dangerous one for pedestrians in Lancaster city, as one was struck by a train and another by a taxicab.

City resident John McFatridge stepped in front of a train at the North Queen Street crossing and was struck a glancing blow, which still was enough to send him to Lancaster General Hospital, where he was reported to be in "not serious" condition.

Mrs. Abraham Brubaker, also of Lancaster, was struck by a taxicab while she was boarding a trolley car at the corner of East Chestnut and North Duke streets. Despite the fact that she was literally run over twice - the front wheels of the taxi passed over her immediately after she was knocked down and again when the confused taxi driver reversed over her - she suffered only minor injuries and was recuperating at home.

In the headlines:

France willing to cut army, holding barely enough to maintain her security

ICC decreases freight rates of hay and grain

Check out the Nov. 21, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer here.