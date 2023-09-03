Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Between the late 1960s and the late 1990s, the percentage of motorcycle riders who were women rose from less than 1 percent to 9 percent - and that trend was reflected in Lancaster County.

A New Era feature printed on Sept. 3, 1998, profiled local women who had taken the bull by the horns - or the Harley by the handlebars - and jumped aboard the nationwide movement.

Some, like artist Gail Gray - whose husband, Rick, would later go on to be Lancaster's mayor - had been riding for nearly 20 years. Others had just recently ventured into a hobby that they had been told was "for men only."

Local motorcycle dealers were noticing the change as well - Lancaster Harley-Davidson owner Randy Texter said the number of women buying new Harleys had tripled in just two years.

Why were women jumping onto bikes in record numbers? For many reasons, but most said the freedom of the open road and the "stress-busting" qualities of the ride had something to do with it.

Bernie Becker, 39, put it this way: "There's nothing like going from zero to 60 in just a few seconds."

Hear me roar, indeed.

In the headlines:

229 killed in SwissAir jet crash

Teens' knowledge of history shaky

Clinton challenges Northern Ireland to turn attention toward unity

Check out the Sept. 3, 1998, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

Tina Thomas of Lancaster was spending Labor Day weekend 1973 in Atlantic City, enjoying the typical activities of that city - walking the boardwalk, splashing in the ocean, sunning by the pool.

But she was doing it as Miss Pennsylvania, with hopes of becoming Miss America.

At 18 years old, the 1973 McCaskey High School grad was dubbed the "baby" of the event by the other contestants, a group of young women who, Thomas said, quickly became friends.

(Ultimately, Thomas did not take the Miss America 1973 crown - that honor went to Terry Meeuwsen of Wisconsin, who went on to a lengthy career as a host on "The 700 Club" and other Christian Broadcasting Network programs.)

In the headlines:

Libya plans 30% increase in oil prices

Senate to debate radio station aid

Famed British scholar J.R.R. Tolkien dies

Check out the Sept. 3, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

The cost of having a baby in Lancaster had nearly doubled over the course of the 1940s, the New Era reported in August 1948.

(Of course, because it was 1948, the issue was framed as "Lancaster Dads" paying more...)

Gender expectations aside, the rise in costs was striking. A private hospital room for mother and child cost $75 for two weeks in 1940; by 1948 it was $90 for just one week. (That comes to just under $2,000 in today's dollars.) And if baby had to stay in the hospital longer than mom, it would cost $2.50 a day, up from $1 a day.

Expenses were higher at home, as well. A crib that cost $15 in 1940 would be $26 in 1948. The cost of a high chair rose from $7 to $12, and stroller went up from $27 to $39.

In the headlines:

B-29 crashes during mock air battle

New version of Old Testament eliminates archaic language

Antisemitism condemned by World Church Council

Check out the Sept. 3, 1948, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

On Sept. 1, 1923, a massive earthquake devastated the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama, also destroying most small towns within a 100-mile radius of the quake's epicenter.

Two days later, the Intelligencer devoted much of the front page to the disaster, including a story about Lancaster people who may have been caught up in the disaster which, in the aftermath of the initial quake, also involved tidal waves, out-of-control urban fires and aftershocks.

Communication, already slow by today's standards, was essentially nonexistent, as radio transmitters and telegraph lines were destroyed.

"Lancaster today was agog," the story began, "with alarm for its missionaries, businessmen and tourists who may have been caught in the devastation sweeping over Japan. Cut off from the rest of the world, the land of the Mikado is being burned and destroyed while every effort is being made by friends here to learn the whereabout of the local people."

The Intelligencer had cabled Lancaster native George W. Richards, who had been living near Tokyo and writing a series of articles for the newspaper, but held out little hope of a reply.

In the headlines:

Mine seizure is considered by governor

New dirigible will be tested on Tuesday

Check out the Sept. 3, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.