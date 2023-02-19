Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In February 1998, Hersheypark announced an increase to ticket prices, thanks to that year's brand-new star attraction - The Great Bear roller coaster.

The steel-track inverted coaster would be opening in May, and considering the $13 million ride was the most expensive single attraction in the park's history, a price increase was obvious.

The Great Bear would take riders on a twisty track that included a 90-foot drop and a single loop at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

The new ride necessitated an increase of two dollars to the price of admission, which would be $29.95.

In the headlines:

Clinton team takes flak on airstrikes

Irish peace talks stalemated

Michelle Kwan, Tara Lipinski have 1-2 finish in sights

Check out the Feb. 19, 1998, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

A group of adventurous boys caused a commotion in February 1973, when they appeared to be stranded on an ice floe in the Susquehanna River.

The four friends, ages 12-14, were spotted floating on the ice between the two bridges connecting Columbia and Wrightsville at about 1 p.m.

In short order, police and other emergency responders had gathered for a potential rescue operation. However, the boys were able to make it to shore on their own, jumping from ice floe to ice floe, all while under the watchful eye of a state police helicopter.

Thus, the boys had successfully managed to cross the river, from the York County side to Lancaster County.

In the headlines:

Federal judge Kerner guilty of taking bribe

Viet observer says cease-fire unsatisfactory

Kissinger briefs Japanese leaders

Check out the Feb. 19, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Landlocked Lancaster County seems an unlikely spot for any sort of naval operations. But in February 1948, the Lancaster Naval Training Center was under construction, with an opening set for March 6.

Located at the intersection of Parkside Avenue and Orange Street in Lancaster city, the exterior of the building was complete as of Feb. 19, with crew hard at work finishing the interior and installing large pieces of radar and radio equipment which would be used for training.

The training center would also include a machine shop, a "sick bay" for medical training and several classrooms.

A commissioning ceremony was scheduled for March 6, with a variety of naval officials and state and local politicians expected to attend. The Keynote speaker for the event would be U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Charles McMorris, a Marietta native.

In the headlines:

Gromyko continues attacks on U.S.

U.S. ready for its next move on Palestine

Chile sets up Antarctic base

Check out the Feb. 19, 1948, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

As of Feb. 19, 1923, schools and churches in Lancaster were closed - but for two different reasons.

Throughout the city, all schoolchildren age 10 and under were barred from attending school because of a measles epidemic, meaning all classrooms for first through third grade - and many for fourth and fifth grade - cancelled classes until further notice. School officials, along with members of the city's Board of Health, were reviewing data and conditions to determine whether higher grades would also need to close.

Meanwhile, some churches throughout the city were also cancelling services for an entirely different reason - a coal shortage. The frigid weather and the lack of heating fuel caused several city churches to cancel all services, while others cut back to just one service on Sundays.

Experiencing the worst of both worlds, Sunday school programs were also canceled due to both the coal shortage and the measles outbreak.

In the headlines:

Eight probes are started into death of 25 in 'madhouse' island fire

Labor chief slain in Chicago cafe; plumber is held

Check out the Feb. 19, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.