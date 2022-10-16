Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

A major Lancaster city construction project - the building of a Red Rose Transit Authority bus station - was announced Oct. 15, 1997.

The $5.3 million project would involve razing the former Lancaster News Co. building in the 200 block of North Queen Street and building a bus terminal that would stretch back to Christian Street.

The terminal would include passenger amenities such as a heated waiting area and restrooms, and would alleviate downtown congestion that resulted from as many as seven buses being stopped at one time along Queen Street.

A new bus terminal had been discussed and planned for several years, with a variety of downtown sites proposed - including one that would have involved razing the former police station and the Village nightclub.

In the headlines:

Cassini probe heads for Saturn

People with braces advised to cut soda consumption

Driver education teacher accused of road-rage attack

Check out the Oct. 16, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

Occasionally, local newspaper will feature an actor who has made it big - on Broadway, on television or in the movies.

But it's a rare thing indeed when a local actor makes it to Broadway as an animal wrangler.

That's what happened in October 1972, when Lancaster native Jack Gilbert found himself the caretaker of a lamb (Rosemary ) and two ducks (Otto and Cuddles) for the Broadway production of "Pippin."

The animals played a "small but vital" role in the musical play. Gilbert took a job as their caretaker for the show's preview run at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.

When the animals moved to New York for their Broadway debut, Gilbert followed along.

In the headlines:

U.S. eyes breakup of IBM computer unit

Israel hits Lebanon, Syria guerrilla bases

McCafferty fired as Colts coach

Check out the Oct. 16, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

In October 1947, President Truman established a program that discouraged people from eating eggs or poultry on Thursdays.

Part of a larger food-conservation effort that also included "meatless Tuesdays," the new program wasn't legally enforceable, but the spirit of cooperation that got Americans through the shortages of World War II was still present - all local schools adapted their menus, as did most restaurants.

Even the humble diner - home of steak-and-egg platters and omelets - was asked to change the menu on Thursdays, and many such establishments complied. (A handful resisted, serving alternatives to poultry dishes for lunch and dinner, but still serving eggs at breakfast.)

However, one North Queen Street diner was fully on board: When a pair of local men showed up with four eggs in a paper bag, asking to have two of them scrambled and two boiled, the waitress turned them away, telling the men that cooking the eggs would be against the rules.

In the headlines:

English church heads rebuke bishop discounting miracles

Will dismantle 682 Reich plants

Florida still fights floods

Check out the Oct. 16, 1947, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

An "alleged drunken orgy" was broken up by Lancaster city police in October 1922, resulting in the arrest of five young women and 12 young men.

The party was held at Joe McCabe's boxing club, located above the American Pool Room, on North Queen Street near Chestnut Street. McCabe was out of town at the time, fighting in a boxing match in Philadelphia.

One of his employees was alleged to have run the party, which was broken up after the parents of two of the young women involved demanded police intervene.

In the headlines:

Wire tapping is latest clue in Hall-Mills murder puzzle

State Senator Vare, Philadelphia Republican boss, dies

Check out the Oct. 16, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.