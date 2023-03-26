Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Librarians may have a reputation for being soft-spoken, but when it comes to overdue books, it's best not to cross their path.

In March 1998, Lancaster County libraries had nearly 30,000 overdue items listed in their system - 15,000 of which had been missing for more than three months.

Those numbers, which amounted to about five percent of the total collection, spurred the county library system to enlist the help of a collection agency to get the missing items - as well as fines or replacement costs - from the delinquent borrowers.

The library planned to send multiple letters to patrons with overdue books and if no response was received they would be turned over to the agency, which would also send multiple letters before ultimately resorting to fines and an appearance before a district justice.

The missing items ranged from children's books such as "Curious George Goes to the Hospital" to classics like "Wuthering Heights" to video items such as a VHS copy of "Buns of Steel."

But perhaps the most relevant item on the list was a book called "A Children's Book About Being Forgetful."

In the headlines:

Rwandan slaughter survivors detail horrors

Inmates have sex in courthouse

Judge tempts Nichols to tell all about Oklahoma City bombing

50 years ago

In March 1973, Lancaster Airport was enjoying a significant increase in business travelers, but suffering from those travelers' poor opinions of the terminal.

The airport had overhauled its commuter service, greatly expanding the number of flights and destinations available. In the past, there had been two flights a day, usually to Pittsburgh. The new service offered six flights a day to and from Philadelphia, plus four to Newark and one each to New York City and Washington DC.

And in just the first two weeks of the new system, the number of passengers served by the airport each day had doubled, from 60 to 120.

Further growth was anticipated, but concerns were raised over the fact that many business travelers filled out comment cards praising the flights but complaining about the airport, saying the terminal was sorely lacking.

In the headlines:

North Vietnam agrees to release final 139 U.S. POWs

Sir Noel Coward, famed actor, playwright, dies

Bones of Ice Age mastodon found in limestone quarry near Altoona

75 years ago

Columbia residents would be facing an unpleasant April Fool's Day in 1948, when the borough's new "fun tax" was scheduled to go into effect.

The new tax on amusements was primarily focused on movie theaters, but would apply to a wide variety of other entertainments as well.

A 7.5 percent tax would be added to the price of tickets for movies, sporting events, swimming pools, dance halls and the like. Benefits - such as school plays and church socials - would be exempt.

The new tax law also would involve an annual fee to be paid by the owners or operators of pool halls, bowling alleys, pinball machines and juke boxes.

Columbia was the first municipality in the county to enact such a law, though others were under consideration at the time.

In the headlines:

Jews appeal for U.N. army in Palestine

Probe shows A-bombs exploded in air leave no radioactivity

Reds begin new drives in China

100 years ago

A newspaper reporter retiring rarely makes the front page of the paper. Unless, of course, that retirement comes after more than 50 years in the newsroom.

On March 26, 1923, court reporter Thomas McElligott was finally hanging up his reporter's hat and leaving his desk at the Lancaster Intelligencer. He had covered the courts for the Intelligencer for 39 years, and held other newsroom positions previously.

At 74 years old, McElligott was the oldest newspaperman in the county, and one of the oldest in the state. He began working for the Intelligencer in 1868, left in 1870 to work in city government for two years, then returned to newspaper work for the rest of his career.

McElligott had no fondness for newfangled contraptions such as typewriters - he wrote his stories longhand until his final day of work. His handwriting, the Intell editors claimed, was "the worst in four states."

In the headlines:

Sarah Bernhardt is dead

Government seeks data to make railroad injunction stand

