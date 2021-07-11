Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

After more than two years of protest and vocal opposition at countless municipal meetings, in 1996 Lancaster County was getting its first Walmart.

Set to open in September along Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, the store's huge size (more than four football fields in area) and expected traffic impact sparked resistance from county residents who feared the impact the "super center" would have on the community.

Two months before the opening date, Walmart was looking for 350 county residents to work at the new store and was hoping to have all positions filled by early August.

The store's manager, Mike Decker, formerly of Topeka, Kansas, was interviewed by the New Era at a job fair Walmart was hosting at Willow Street Vo-Tech.

Decker did his best to reassure readers that the new store, under construction next to East Towne Mall at the former site of the Amish Homestead, would complement the local community rather than damage it.

The new store, one of the largest retail project ever built in Lancaster County, would be the first to feature all the trappings of a department store and a grocery store under a single roof.

Walmart was planning three other locations in the county, each in a different phase of the approval process as of July 1996 - but all facing the same type of opposition from concerned residents.

In the headlines:

Bertha skips Fla.; expected to sock Carolinas tonight

Study: Zinc lozenges shorten colds

Just the facts: We're sending a glut of faxes

Check out the July 11, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

In the summer of 1971, the pond at Long's Park had fallen into a grim state. The "long-suffering lake," as the Sunday News called it, was choked with algae, slime and trash.

Thus began Operation LPCU (Long's Park Clean Up) - a citizen effort to get the lake and surrounding streams and trees into a more presentable state. Led by Environment 2000, a local group of students and adults who were focused on solving ecological issues, a massive clean-up day was slated for July 24.

The group was looking for 200 volunteers to pitch in and restore the pond's bucolic beauty.

One of the main problems that led to the lake's poor health was visitors tot he park feeding the fish. With so much more attractive food available to them, the fish simply stopped eating the algae and other aquatic plant growth that would've formed their typical diet.

Another issue was the construction of Route 30 alongside the park, which significantly cut back the stream that flowed into the lake, therefore reducing the natural replacement of water dramatically.

Environment 2000 was planning a big day for the cleanup effort, with local businesses donating everything from hot dogs to drinks to equipment for volunteers to use.

(As a side note, the Sunday News reported that one inspiration for the project was actually angry letters to local newspapers, complaining that the park had been "invaded" by "hippie-type freaks." The members of Environment 2000 wanted to show that long-haired young people cared about the environment and were willing to help improve public natural spaces.)

In the headlines:

Morocco quashes a revolt

Philadelphia stadium a $50 million beauty

Nader says Corvair tests concealed

Check out the July 11, 1971, Sunday News here.

75 years ago

A year after the end of World War II, Lancaster County finally had official data about how many county residents served in the armed forces during the war.

Nearly 21,000 residents were listed in the preliminary report, with the number expected to be adjusted upward by "several hundred" as figures were finalized. The numbers included the Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard, as well as organizations such as WACs and WAVEs.

To put that in perspective, the county's military men and women could have made up one and a half full-strength infantry divisions. Or, from a more local point of view, that number was roughly equal to the total populations of Ephrata, Columbia, New Holland and Quarryville boroughs combined.

About ten percent of the county population marched off to the Second World War, and about 575 were killed.

In the headlines:

All milk and dairy goods, gas and oil freed of controls

Russia balks at plans for new Germany

7 parachute to safety as Navy plane goes down

Check out the July 11, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

Summer storms are common in Lancaster County, but five buildings in one town being struck by lightning in a single thunderstorm is a bit more unusual.

On July 10, 1921, a storm passed through the Ephrata area and lightning struck three homes and one business, causing damage to all four structures.

One person was injured by the lightning strikes - Mrs. Levi Gerhard was knocked unconscious when lightning struck the chimney of her home.

The other two homes had holes blasted in their roofs by lightning strikes, and a chimney at the Weiss cigar factory was also destroyed by lightning.

In the headlines:

Britain in favor of U.S. arms plan

Belfast quiet after reign of terror in which 15 were killed and hundreds injured

Check out the July 11, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer here.