Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

After months of debate and vocal public opposition, an off-track betting parlor was under construction in East Lampeter Township in the summer of 1996.

The Penn National OTB site, next to Kmart in the East Towne Mall, was tentatively set to open in mid-July, and construction was well under way by June 6.

The 24,000-square-foot site was expected to draw up to 1,000 guests per day, and would feature a full-service dining room, a casual lounge with bar service, three theater-style rooms where patrons could watch races, and a whopping 320 television screens throughout the building.

One thing that wasn't coming together, however, was the facility's liquor license. The state had no timetable for when (or if) a license would be approved. Opponents of the parlor were still working to block its opening by several means, including an effort to ban alcohol completely in East Lampeter Township - the heart of the county's tourist industry.

In the headlines:

How to save Medicare?

Alaska fire burns 37,000 acres, destroys at least 150 buildings

Antichrist rumors spook Colombians

Check out the June 6, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.

'Regional decor' was all the rage in 1971, according to the Sunday News, which featured a piece in the "women's section" about the trend.

The idea was that design concepts strongly associated with a particular region - think tropical beach or southwestern desert decor - could be used anywhere to evoke certain moods or just for whimsical fun.

The story gave examples - both locally and elsewhere - of homeowners who themed rooms around various regions of the United States, including Western deserts, palm-dotted beaches, turn-of-the-century San Francisco and even Pennsylvania Dutch country.

The included photo, featuring a Western-themed room with bold, swirling wallpaper and plaid carpet behind an array of animal horns and cacti, was especially striking.

In the headlines:

Planes collide; four pilots perish

TV entering classrooms to teach sex education

Wheels in motion for historic wedding in the White House

Check out the June 6, 1971, Sunday News here.

There was good news for the home team on the sports pages of the Intelligencer Journal on June 6, 1946.

The Lancaster Red Roses had just swept their three-night series against York's White Roses, winning all three games at Stumpf Field along Fruitville Pike.

Nearly 1,300 fans turned out to the ballpark to watch the final game of this War of the Roses, which ended in a 9-5 victory for Lancaster.

Winning the series put the Red Roses firmly in the middle of the standings of the eight-team Interstate League. Losing left York in last place.

In the headlines:

AFL seamen call work stoppage

Senate passes teen-age draft bill

Blind girl follows seeing-eye dog from flaming hotel

Check out the June 6, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.

It's not often a speech that doesn't happen makes the front page of the newspaper, but that's exactly what occurred on June 6, 1921.

Linden Hall, the second-oldest girls' school in the United States, had arranged for Pennsylvania governor William Cameron Sproul to speak at the school's commencement ceremonies, and even delayed the proceedings by an hour when Sproul appeared to be late.

Eventually, word was received from the governor's office that he would not be attending the commencement, though no reason was given. Judge William Keller took the governor's place as keynote speaker for the graduates.

Linden Hall's commencement that year also included a significant historical component presented by Franklin & Marshall College professor Herbert Beck. The school was celebrating the 175th anniversary of its founding.

In the headlines:

Death list from Colorado floods still undetermined; thousands are homeless

Germans sending more defense men into Upper Silesia

Check out the June 6, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer here.