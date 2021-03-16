The 1939 murder of Lucille Smith of Lititz didn't involve a months-long manhunt, or a mystery revealed in tidbits to readers of the daily newspapers. But it still garnered national attention.

Smith had been reported missing on Aug. 31, 1939, but the first mention of her case in local newspapers occurred on Sept. 4, when the New Era reported that a "scantily-clad" body was found in the woods near Hopeland, and had been identified as the missing woman.

Smith, 27, was a mother of two. Her body was found about 200 feet from Seglock Road, close to the intersection of Horseshoe Trail, by a hunter who was walking the trail.

She was clad only in a nightgown and shoes, and had been strangled with a silk stocking. Nearby, a coat and belt belonging to her were found, as were tire tracks in the mud, leading to the speculation that she had been dumped from a car. The coroner's report indicated she had been dead for about a week.

The next day, the Intelligencer Journal's front-page headline referred to Smith's killing as the "silk stocking murder," a name which stuck with the case permanently.

Unlike some of the other high-profile murder cases in Lancaster County, though, this case was solved quickly.

Indeed, the same day that the Intell gave Smith's killing the sensationalistic name that would follow it into the national media, the murderer was apprehended and soon confessed.

The killer turned out to be Earl Steely, 24, who police had determined was a prime suspect, having been a friend of the victim and her husband, Elwood Smith. Steely had also disappeared after Lucille Smith was killed.

Steely, who was married and the father of one child, was sought for questioning by police for several days before he was found hiding in a shed on his property.

The killer made a full confession, stating that he and the victim had been having an affair while her husband had been working the night shift.

The two had arranged to meet on the evening of Aug. 30, and drove to a spot along Seglock Road where they parked.

Steely's confession, given to state police, described in detail his every action involved in the murder, as well as its aftermath.

(It was the level of detail in the confession, perhaps, that led to the case being publicized nationally. Several "true crime" magazines of the day, including "Crime Confessions" and "True," published accounts of the killing, including the descriptions from Steely himself.)

In short, Steely said he had been drunk, and became enraged when Lucille Smith rebuffed his advances. She got out of the car and walked away. He followed her and talked her into coming back. She tried to leave again, and he responded with violence.

"I remember grabbing a silk stocking off her right leg," he said. "I wrapped the stocking around Lucille's neck and started choking her."

Later, he said, he dumped her body and belongings in the woods before sleeping off his drunkenness in the car.

The next day, Steely said, he realized what he had done and prepared to commit suicide. He stole dynamite from the quarry where he worked, but "lost (his) nerve" and returned the explosives the next day.

About a week later, Steely had formally entered a guilty plea, and a court date was set for Sept. 28. Steely would not face a jury, but would go before a judge for sentencing.

The newspapers initially reported that this marked the first time in the county's history that a murder case did not result in a jury trial, but later reports found that the same thing had happened in 1903, when Bella Bearry, 23, confessed to poisoning an infant in her care.

Steely's court appearance ended with him being sentenced to life in prison - but not without one more odd twist.

During his tearful accounting of the murder on the witness stand, Steely said he strangled Lucille Smith with his bare hands - despite having previously confessed to police that he used her stocking, and despite the fact that she was found with the stocking tied around her neck.

Steely was taken to Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia to serve out his sentence. His sentence was commuted and he was freed in March of 1957.

Old murders info box With access to well over 200 years of local history in the LNP | LancasterOnline archives, we've had plenty of opportunities to share interesting nuggets from the past with readers. Most of them have been lighthearted and fun - we've looked at the history of drive-in movies, flying saucer sightings and old Halloween attractions. But the big news of the day often isn't fun. Some of the most memorable, gripping stories in local history are grim and shocking. They may not be pleasant, but they do fascinate readers. This story is part of a series looking back at some of the most famous criminal cases in Lancaster County's history. These stories captivated readers for weeks, months or sometimes even years. And many caught the interest of the nation - or the world - as well.