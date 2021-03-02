On March 29, 1927, the New Era ran a massive headline across the front page: "City police Lieutenant Gainor murdered."

It was the time of the speakeasy, when hoses ran illicit booze through tunnels under the streets of Lancaster, and Lt. Elwood Gainor was known as a hard-line enforcer of Prohibition. While that fact later came to be suspected as relevant in his death, early reports were frantic and vague.

Gainor had been found dead by the side of a road near Sharon Hill, Delaware County, his body in a kneeling position, collapsed face-forward over a mysterious suitcase he didn't own. His skull had been fractured by a blunt instrument, and he had been shot four times in the head at point-blank range.

Over the next week, bits and pieces of Gainor's last day were cobbled together by investigators.

His car was found on West King Street in Lancaster.

His service revolver had been left in his desk drawer.

During his final shift, he had taken a report from two women who said they had their purses stolen by men at a speakeasy.

One of the women said she borrowed a handkerchief from one of the men, and it matched a handkerchief found in the suitcase Gainor was clutching.

It seemed that, as much as Gainor's death surprised Lancaster County, it perhaps didn't surprise Gainor himself. Indeed, in the days leading up to his murder, Gainor confided to friends that he feared for his life - he suspected that one particular gang of bootleggers he was following would go so far as to kill him to end his interest in their operations.

In the weeks after the murder, the tone of press coverage of the investigation went from hopeful to pessimistic, as potential suspects were questioned and released without being charged. Investigators believed Gainor had been kidnapped in Lancaster, then driven to Delaware County and killed execution-style.

By the summer of 1928, police thought they might finally have made an arrest in Gainor's killing: Joe Deano, a New York man purported to be involved with organized crime and bootlegging, was said to have been arrested in Wisconsin for Gainor's murder.

But the man in question wasn't Deano at all - it was one Joe Angelo, who merely had the misfortune to look like Deano.

Later that year, two police officers working on the Gainor case - Cpl. Bernisky of the Media police and Cpl. Arthur Fox of the Pennsylvania state police - were found dead in apparent suicides that police said might actually have been murders.

That was 18 months after Gainor's death. Soon thereafter, the Gainor case faded from the headlines.

Gainor's murder remains unsolved. To this day, he is the only Lancaster city police officer ever to be killed in the line of duty.

