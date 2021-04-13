In the early 1990s, Lancaster County was shaken and captivated by two murders that took place almost exactly one year apart.

The first was the murder of Conestoga Valley High School student Laurie Show. The subsequent arrest, trial and appeals of the three young people charged in relation to the killing dominated Lancaster newspaper headlines off and on throughout the 1990s.

The case resulted in national coverage as well, and several TV shows dealt with it over the years.

Show, 16, was found dead in her East Lampeter Township condominium on the morning of Dec. 20, 1991. The first newspaper reports, rushed to press in the immediate aftermath of the killing, misspelled her first name and listed her as 17 years old, but the basic facts of the case were reported correctly.

Show lived in the condo with her mother, Hazel Show (named in some reports as Hazel Haas), who had been lured out of the home by an early-morning phone call purporting to be from a school official who wanted to speak in person about her daughter.

When she returned home, she found her daughter dying in a pool of blood, the victim of what police called a "brutal" stabbing.

By the next day, newspaper reports were more thorough - a more complete picture of the victim emerged, with many people who knew her referring to her as a pleasant, hard-working girl who was well-liked but mostly kept to herself.

At the same time, ongoing trouble in Laurie Show's life was revealed. She had been subject to a campaign of harassment from an older girl, identified as Lisa Michelle Lambert, 19. Police had been called at least once to respond to Lambert's threats and assaults.

Though police were unsure whether Lambert had been at the Show home on the morning of the murder, they were seeking her for questioning, along with a male suspect who had been seen near the condo along with a young woman who police said might have been Lambert.

Arrests in the case came quickly: The Sunday News of Dec. 22, 1991, carried a front-page story announcing the arrest of three suspects, under the striking headline, "Michelle did it. I love you," the last words Laurie Show said to her mother, according to police reports.

The three arrested were Lambert, Lawrence Yunkin, 20, and Tabitha Buck, 17.

Police documents asserted that Lambert and Buck killed Show as the result of a year-old feud over Yunkin, who was Lambert's boyfriend and had previously dated Show. Yunkin, police said, served as a getaway driver for the accused murderers and also helped them dispose of bloody clothing.

The three were arrested at the Garden Spot Bowling Center in Strasburg, where they regularly played pool. They were all charged as adults.

People who knew the suspects were largely unsurprised at the crime - Nicole Schmitt, a former classmate of Lambert's, said, "Oh yeah, I thought she could do it," according to the Intelligencer Journal.

On Dec. 23, Show's funeral was held, with mourners lining up by the hundreds in the cold drizzle for the viewing.

The daily newspapers in Lancaster had emotional stories about the funeral on the front pages. They also contained a very period-specific side note: Because of the "Satanic panic" that had dominated national headlines throughout the 1980s and into the early 1990s, officials had to act quickly to quell rumors of a Satanic connection to the Show murder, stating that teen romantic jealousy was the most likely motive.

With arrests coming so quickly after the murder, the story of Laurie Show faded from the headlines until the next year, when the public's interest turned to the courts.

Hazel Show told packed courtrooms the grisly details of her daughter's last moments, including her verbal identification of "Michelle" as the killer. District Judge Arlen Kopp ruled that Buck and Lambert would both stand trial for murder. Yunkin, who had turned state's evidence and testified for the prosecution, would face a lesser sentence.

Lambert was pregnant at the time of her arrest, and police had to formulate a plan for how to handle the birth of her child, and who would take care of the baby while Lambert was incarcerated.

On March 4, Lancaster County District Attorney Joseph Madenspacher announced that he would be seeking the death penalty for Lambert and Buck.

And on March 19, Lambert was released from prison for a few hours to give birth to a baby girl. Lambert's parents took custody of the child.

As the spring of 1992 turned to summer, courtroom jockeying continued, with Lambert requesting a change of venue.

On July 6, Lambert's trial began. Her attorney's motion for a change of venue was denied, but a subsequent motion for a trial by judge instead of by jury was granted. Her fate would be solely in the hands of Judge Lawrence Stengel.

On July 9, testimony in the trial began. Also on that day, Buck, who was set to face her own trial in September, asked to be tried as a juvenile. If the request was granted, it would not only take the death penalty off the table, it would allow for her release from prison in as little as four years.

Throughout the trial, blame for the killings shifted, with Lambert's attorneys attempting first to discredit Yunkin, then asserting that Buck was solely responsible for the murder, and that Lambert only watched the killing.

There was an unexpected twist in the trial when a defense witness testified that Laurie Show had written the initials "T B" in her own blood as she was dying, indicating that Buck was responsible for killing her - testimony that stood in contrast to Hazel Show's testimony that her daughter had implicated Lambert with her dying breaths.

On July 20, Lambert was found guilty of first-degree murder. She was sentenced to life in prison.

Meanwhile, as negotiations continued in advance of Buck's trial, an agreement was reached in which Buck would be tried as an adult, but the DA would not seek the death penalty. Also, she was granted a change of venue.

Ten months after Laurie Show was murdered, on Sept. 22, 1992, Buck's trial began in Easton. As this report indicates, jury selection went much more quickly than anticipated - as would the entire trial.

A week later, Buck's trial was over - she had been found guilty of second-degree murder, and was sentenced to life in prison. Just a few weeks later, Buck began appealing her case - a process that continued over the next three years. All of her appeals were denied.

In December 2019, Buck was paroled after serving 28 years in prison.

Yunkin was sentenced on Oct. 10, 1992, to 10-20 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder. He was paroled in 2004 after serving 12 years.

Lambert, however, continued to appeal her case, at times having a level of success that surprised the Lancaster County public.

In April 1997, she was released from prison after U.S. District Judge Stewart Dalzell ruled that Lambert was "actually innocent" of the killing and had been framed by county prosecutors and police.

That ruling was overturned eight months later, and she resumed serving her sentence.

Lambert's journey through the legal system continued, as did her claims of innocence. In June 2005, one of her appeals went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear it.

Lambert has been bounced from prison to prison in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. She is currently serving her sentence at a medium-security prison in Massachusetts, where she earned a degree from Boston University, graduating with honors.

In 2016, she published a book telling the story of the Laurie Show killing from her perspective, including, of course, her claims of innocence.

With access to well over 200 years of local history in the LNP | LancasterOnline archives, we've had plenty of opportunities to share interesting nuggets from the past with readers. Most of them have been lighthearted and fun - we've looked at the history of drive-in movies, flying saucer sightings and old Halloween attractions. But the big news of the day often isn't fun. Some of the most memorable, gripping stories in local history are grim and shocking. They may not be pleasant, but they do fascinate readers. This story is part of a series looking back at some of the most famous criminal cases in Lancaster County's history. These stories captivated readers for weeks, months or sometimes even years. And many caught the interest of the nation - or the world - as well.