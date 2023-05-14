“The Caine Mutiny” continues to be a popular late-night TV movie.

The 1954 film features a U.S. Navy destroyer minesweeper, the fictional USS Caine (marked as “DMS-18”), and its deranged captain Queeg.

While the movie was being filmed, I served on a destroyer minesweeper sister ship to the actual vessel used in the movie.

My ship was USS Fitch (DMS-25) of the Atlantic 6th Fleet, home-ported at the Navy mine force base at Charleston, South Carolina, alongside the USS Thompson (DMS-38) that served as the fictional USS Caine.

I served on Fitch for the last half of my four-year enlistment during the Korean War, in the early 1950s. Previous principal assignments were at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland and, before that, Navy electronics technician school at Great Lakes, Illinois and boot camp at Newport, Rhode Island.

As a senior petty officer, an electronics technician first class (ET1) on Fitch, I sometimes was assigned duties beyond my principal work of maintaining shipboard radar and electronics.

Such duties included shore patrol while in Mediterranean ports including Algiers in North Africa and Livorno, Italy, two of our 19 foreign ports of call in 1953.

Also, some special duties were assigned while we were home-ported, including inspection aboard another mine force ship.

Late in 1954, as a member of a shipboard readiness inspection team, I was able to observe, close up, the hyped crew on Thompson as they performed their Caine-like duties aboard the ship that had served as the fictional Caine in the then-recently released movie.

I never encountered a Capt. Queeg, but my superior officer on Fitch did have two ball bearings that he palmed and clicked back and forth against each other, imitating the unique quirk of the fictional ship’s captain!

It was my honor to serve in our nation’s military.

Bob Horst is a professional engineer, Armstrong retiree and former Penn State University trustee who lives in Manheim Township. “The Caine Mutiny,” based on the Herman Wouk novel of the same name, was filmed 70 years ago next month and premiered in 1954.

