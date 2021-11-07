Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In late 1996, residents of the Whispering Pines development in West Cocalico Township were dealing with an unwelcome neighbor - a wolf named Sage.

Kept as a pet by Ted Schnupp, Sage was usually kept in a cage or tied to a post. However, the wolf had escaped his confines several times in the past year, episodes which ended with Schnupp's two sons chasing the animal through the neighborhood.

More recently, however, Sage had killed two neighborhood dogs, at which point neighbors began asking the authorities to intervene. Parents said they were fearful for their children, and one woman spoke of carrying a stick with her whenever she went outside.

Township officials sent Schnupp a "cease and desist" letter, because he had never applied for the zoning exception required to keep an exotic animal, but they also said the matter of Sage would ultimately be a question for the state game commission.

One possible outcome was the transfer of Sage to the Wolf Sanctuary of Pennsylvania, which had previously adopted a cougar named Zoe who had created a similar outcry in Manheim Township.

In the headlines:

Mars probe blasts off from Florida

N. Korea makes nuke threat

Lawyers try to tie shoes, gloves to O.J.

50 years ago

A city sewer line project might not seem like a source for photographic inspiration, but in November 1971, Sunday News photographer Marshall Dussinger found some interesting imagery at a work site on Clay Street.

Lancaster city was in the midst of a half-million-dollar project that involved replacing the antiquated brick sewer beneath Clay Street with massive concrete pipes measuring six feet in diameter.

Sent to shoot some photos of the work in progress, Dussinger found not only the expected scenes of crane lowering colossal sections of pipe into giant holes in the street, but also spotted 1-year-old Noreen Reinhart who, when walking past the work site with her mother, had selected one of the pipes as her playground.

In the headlines:

Underground explosion hailed as successful

U.S., Russian space probes nearing Mars

Bishops divided on celibacy issue

75 years ago

You know you're having a bad day when your car catches on fire. But when your car catches on fire twice in the span of just an hour? That'll get you on the front page of the newspaper.

That's exactly what happened to Elmer Dietrich of Lancaster, who on Nov. 6, 1946, had some extremely poor automotive luck.

At about 4:30 p.m., Dietrich was trying to start his car in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street when a short circuit set fire to the wiring. He extinguished the blaze with the help of passing employees of the city water department, and was able to start the car.

An hour later, as he was driving along Charlotte Street, Dietrich's car caught fire again. This time, neighbors rushed from their homes to help quash the flames.

In both cases, city firefighters were called to the scene, but the fires had been extinguished before they arrived.

In the headlines:

Republicans win new Congress

UN steering body quarrels violently over race question

Mental hospitals badly crowded

100 years ago

Lancaster was set to host a flower show in November 1921, which was expected to draw exhibitors from "many points east of the Mississippi."

The three-day event, to be held at the Hiemenz Auditorium at Prince and Orange streets in Lancaster city, was of particular interest because several new rose varietals were expected to be shown here for the first time.

E.G. Hill of Richmond, Indiana - the country's top hybridizer of roses - was expected to show several new varietals, including a new white varietal called "Angelus."

In the headlines:

Premier of France arrives and starts for Washington

Indiana miners are ordered to return to work

