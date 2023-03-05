Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

An Akron man was arrested in March 1998 for the unusual crime of setting up homemade surveillance equipment to spy on his neighbors.

The jury-rigged device involved a tiny lens that the suspect placed in a small hole that he drilled in the wall between his apartment and a neighboring unit. The lens was connected by wires to a small circuit board with its own power source, which was in turn connected to a VCR via "wires and masking tape," police said.

Police believed the man had been spying on his neighbors for about six months. The neighbors were aware of the hole in the wall, but didn't think it could be seen through. But one night, they caught a glimpse of light reflecting off the lens and called the police.

The neighbor faced several charges related to stalking and wiretapping, and police seized the surveillance equipment along with 40 videotapes.

In the headlines:

Puerto Rico state vote clears House

Woman to lead U.S. space mission for first time

Ritter's team returns to Iraq

50 years ago

On March 5, 1973, the New Era ran a front-page story about a pair of identical twins born at St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster - the family's second set of identical twins in two years.

Charles and Marion Nicodemus were the proud parents of newborns Maxine and Melissa, as well as two-year-olds Christopher and Charles. They also had another daughter, Joleen, age 7.

The family formerly lived in Lancaster, but had moved to York County before the birth of the youngest twins.

Twins seemed to run in the Nicodemus family - the infants' grandfather, Robert Nicodemus of Millersville, also was a twin.

In the headlines:

Two jetliners collide in midair, 63 killed

142 more POWs reach freedom

Nixon asks $2.3 billion to aid cities

75 years ago

Plans to enroll a German student at Elizabethtown College drew protests from the Elizabethtown American Legion post in March 1948.

The United States government was encouraging American colleges and universities to enroll German students as part of a program to help instill the values of democratic government in young Germans, who would presumably then return home and spread those ideals, helping with the "reorientation" effort undertaken by the Allies after the collapse of the Nazi government.

Elizabethtown had agreed to accept one German student for the next school year, with a vote taken among students to find out how many would be willing to offer financial assistance to the German visitor. The students voted six to one in favor of providing aid.

The Elizabethtown American Legion, Conewago Post No. 329, however, protested the plan on the grounds that Germany was a former enemy nation and that American war veterans or students from nations that fought on the side of the Allies would be better recipients of such a program.

Responding to a letter of protest, college president A.C. Baugher said the school would proceed with the program over the objections of the Legion post.

In the headlines:

Battleship Pennsylvania scuttled after 32 years of service

Truman moves to avert stoppage at U.S. atom project

NLRB refuses to take stand on Red oaths

100 years ago

In March 1923, the development of nicotine-free tobacco was national news in agricultural circles, but one Lancaster County tobacco expert declaring the whole concept to be "bunkum."

The process was developed in response to Prohibition - the idea was that if alcohol could be banned, nicotine might well be next. So, to save the tobacco industry, nicotine-free products should be developed.

This proved outrageous to one Otto Olsen, who worked on developing experimental breeds of tobacco in Ephrata.

"What's the use of having tobacco if the nicotine - the kick - is removed," he asked. "Might as well smoke straw."

Olsen believed the best way to control nicotine levels in tobacco was by breeding seeds, not by treating the tobacco to remove the substance.

In the headlines:

Lenin says inevitable world revolt postponed

Three reform groups join to fight rum, dope and salacity

