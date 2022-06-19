Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In June 1997, after three years of discussions and planning, Lancaster County's third-largest shopping center - Red Rose Commons, along Fruitville Pike - was closer than ever to groundbreaking.

The $45 million project, which had come to be known as the "power center" in local newspapers, received a critical tentative approval from city planners, as well as funding sources for the significant improvements to Fruitville Pike that would be required for the project to get the final OK.

The road would be widened to four lanes from Keller Avenue to Granite Run Drive, and traffic lights would be added as well.

Though final approvals were still forthcoming, developers and municipal officials agreed that the center's construction was likely, and a tentative groundbreaking date of August 1997 was set.

Most of the stores that were present at the center's eventual opening in 1998 are still present nearly 25 years later. Others, such as Hollywood Video and Circuit City, have been lost to the changing retail landscape.

In the headlines:

Baptists vote for boycott of Disney

Boy, 3, finds dinosaur egg

US must act to curb carbon gas emissions, Congress told

Check out the June 19, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

On June 19, 1972, the New Era published the first mention of Hurricane Agnes in a local news story - an article about heavy rains that would serve as a prelude to the some of the worst flooding in the county's history.

The rains of the day before were the result of a stationary front that was expected to move out of the area the next day - but close on its heels would come the remnants of Agnes.

With today's hindsight and the knowledge of the devastation that Agnes would bing to the county, it is something of a historical curiosity to see an article mentioning the possibility the Agnes might "possibly bring clouds and showers" to the area a few days later.

In the headlines:

World pilots walkout has little effect in US

Hurricane Agnes kills 14 in Florida

Nicklaus joins Bobby Jones at golf's pinnacle

Check out the June 19, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

"Functional fashion" was the summer 1947 watchword for active women, whether they were headed to the golf course, the tennis courts or the swimming pool.

The Intelligencer Journal published a fashion story about activewear for the season, focused on no-frills outfits that still looked sharp.

Lastex bathing suits were all the rage, replacing the "cumbersome frills of those cute but impractical cotton bathing suits of wartime." Functional tennis dresses were "a welcome postwar addition to the sports wardrobe."

And golf dresses - "built on classic lines" with sleeves that allowed for plenty of swing - had deep pockets to hold balls, tees and the like.

In the headlines:

Britain, France give Reds week to join European recovery plan

Gas shortage cuts Navy air operations

Gromyko raps US plan for disarmament

Check out the June 19, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

On June 19, 1922, Lancaster city residents were ready to vote on whether the city should take out a loan for school improvements.

The loan of $1.25 million - equivalent to more than $20 million today - would be used to build two junior high schools, as well as repair, renovate and refurbish all existing school buildings in the city.

All of the local newspapers were staunchly in favor of the loan, and most ran front-page editorials on the day of the special election, exhorting city residents to vote "yes" on the ballot measure.

As stated in the Lancaster Intelligencer: "To vote 'yes' is equal to placing the heel upon the serpent of ignorance and unfair prejudice. Let not Lancaster be a laggard in education and progress."

In the headlines:

Eight indicted in New York for sending arms to Ireland

Former head of China helped to bombard Canton

Check out the June 19, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.