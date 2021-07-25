Shortly after midnight on July 26, 1896, 125 years ago, 18-year-old Barbara Hershey and her escort, 23-year-old Enos Barge, lost their lives when their horse and buggy collided with a train at the Pennsylvania railroad crossing at Bird-in-Hand.

Barbie died instantly and Enos died less than 24 hours later. Enos repeatedly called for Barbie and asked that she be brought to him.

Barbie’s cousin and her escort were traveling home with Barbie and Enos in a separate horse and buggy, and they crossed the railroad tracks just before the train approached around a dangerous curve. The occupants in the first buggy witnessed this tragic accident. Enos’ horse sensed danger and reared up right on the tracks.

Barbie Hershey was born in June 1878, one of 12 children of Peter and Barbara Buckwalter Hershey. Losing Barbie was not the only loss of children that the Hersheys experienced.

Two of their children were born “silent” (stillborn) and in April 18 78, just two months before Barbie was born, they lost two young girls to scarlet fever — Mary, age 8, and Ellen, 3. Two-year-old Martha survived scarlet fever, but it left her frail and deaf in one ear. Pap Hershey picked out the name Barbara for Barbie, naming her after her mother. Pap said Barbie brought sunshine back into the into Mam Hershey’s life after the loss of the girls to scarlet fever.

Unlike Martha, Barbie grew up strong and healthy. She worked out in the fields of their large farm with her brothers and father. Barbie was the delight of the Hershey family. Their farm was located along Strasburg Road in Paradise Township, near the Strasburg Rail Road.

Barbie had dated Enos but had broken up with him because he was several years older and more serious about marriage than Barbie. During this era, Mennonite youth attended parties hosted by Mennonite families. The host family would mail out invitations, matching up couples. Imagine Barbie’s chagrin when she picked up the mail at the post office and there was an invitation to a party at a farm in Witmer Station, matching up Barbie and Enos.

Barbie thought she had a perfect alibi. She wanted to go to the rural New Holland area to help her oldest sister, Sarah, with a newborn. Mammy Hershey decided that she and Pap Hershey should go since Sarah had just delivered her seventh child. Mam thought more mature help was needed.

Mam and Pap left home to help Sarah, and Barbie left home with Enos. The dilemma Barbie found herself in cost her her life. When the news of Barbie’s death reached Pap and Mam Hershey, Mam became so hysterical the doctor thought she might die.

Although the railroad company never acknowledged fault, they offered a monetary settlement to help with the funerals, etc. Pap Hershey always declined, saying he “would not accept money for his child’s blood.” Finally, the railroad sent an older man from Philadelphia. When they emerged from the parlor in the large farmhouse, everyone knew they had reached a settlement. Pap Hershey accepted free passes for a train trip to Niagara Falls for Pap, Mam and Martha.

Enos’ family suffered a great loss that year, too. Less than five weeks after Enos died, his sister, Ella May Barge, age 12, died of an “inflammation of the bowels.”

After Enos and Barbie died, these Mennonites removed themselves further from the “things of this world” regarding dress and social events. They hosted fewer social parties and encouraged their children to become involved in volunteering in mission projects.

The author lives in rural New Holland with her husband, Will. Will is a great-grandson of Sarah Lucinda Hershey Eby, oldest sister of Barbie Hershey. More about the story can be found in a 1984 novel titled “I Hear the Reaper’s Song,” written by Sara Stambaugh — a granddaughter of Barbie Hershey’s brother, Silas Hershey.