Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In August 1998, Strasburg Rail Road was gearing up for what would become a regular - and very popular - tradition.

For the first time, the railway would be visited by a genuine steam-powered Thomas the Tank Engine, the locomotive star of the children's show "Shining Time Station."

About 10 Strasburg Rail Road employees were busy converting a classic 0-6-0 steam engine from the early 20th century into a replica of the famous blue locomotive, all in time for Thomas' scheduled debut in late September.

After that event, in which children and their families would be able to take a ride on a train pulled by Thomas himself, the whimsical engine would leave Strasburg for a tour of other railways around the country.

The railroad had hosted a diesel version of Thomas about six months earlier to great success. But the steam-powered Thomas under construction at Strasburg was much more authentic - and it was the first Thomas replica steam engine in the United States.

In the headlines:

Rocket explodes in $225 million disaster

Top credit bureau ordered to stop selling customer info to marketers

Musical planned about Princess Di

Check out the Aug. 27, 1998, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

It may not have been in the city for long - just two years - but when the Hess's department store at Queen and Orange streets closed on Aug. 27, 1973, it was a major blow to downtown Lancaster.

Officials from the Allentown-based retail chain said the city's failure to complete the Lancaster Square urban renewal project for which the store was meant to be a retail anchor, as well as the rise of Park City Center, were to blame for the failure of the Hess's location.

Lancaster city officials bemoaned the closure, which they greeted with a mixture of shock and disappointment. The closure was exceptionally sudden - employees found out in the morning that the store would be shutting its doors permanently at the end of the day.

For the next few years, Hess's continued to operate a factory outlet shop on the ground floor of the former four-story department store, which in 1980 was taken over by Bulova predecessor Hamilton Technology, which manufactured fuzes for artillery shells in the building. Now, the building serves as the cornerstone of the 101NQ complex - home of LNP | LancasterOnline.

In the headlines:

Mail bomb blast hits British embassy in D.C.

Hearings open on clean-air rule

Death by 'diabetes demons': Parents believe dead son will be resurrected

Check out the Aug. 27, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Hot weather is to be expected in August, but Aug. 26, 1948, was the hottest day in Lancaster County in seven years.

The official temperature reading was 99.5 degrees at the Ephrata weather station, and several people around the county were hospitalized with heat exhaustion or injuries suffered when they collapsed from the heat.

Meanwhile, Charles Horner, an enterprising amateur scientist, wanted to learn exactly how hot it was in the sun-blasted loading dock area behind the Piersol Company in Lancaster city, where he worked.

He set out two standard thermometers, both of which promptly climbed to their maximum reading of 120 degrees. He then brought out an over thermometer, which registered 150 degrees - where it stayed for the duration of the afternoon.

In the headlines:

German communists demand closer ties with Russia

Vicious tropical hurricane batters Russian freighter

'Tokyo Rose' in custody to face treason charges here

Check out the Aug. 27, 1948, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

A case brought before Alderman Doebler in the Lancaster's Seventh Ward court in August 1923 carried about it an air of the absurd, and the Intelligencer reported that "outbursts of laughter greeted almost every remark made during the hearing."

Mary Musser stood accused of assault, charged with spraying her neighbor, Lucy Hartranft, with a hose.

Six witnesses testified that "Musser and her hose (were) nuisances" in her neighborhood, as she tended to spray passing pedestrians several times a day, and "found great pleasure in witnessing their discomfiture."

Alderman Doebler proceeded to lecture Musser, forbidding her from spraying, sprinkling or spritzing passersby.

Regarding the proceedings, Musser said, "I ain't scared; God will take care of me."

To which Doebler replied, "The Lord is with you, but the alderman is against you."

In the headlines:

Avert strike, says Pinchot

Heavy gunfire marks voting about Dublin

Check out the Aug. 27, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.