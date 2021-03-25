Pennsylvania-run museums and historical sites, including Landis Valley, Ephrata Cloister and the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Lancaster County, will reopen on April 30 with reduced hours and limited capacity.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission said operating schedules likely will vary by site.

Face masks must be worn by visitors and social distancing is required. Visitors will also be expected to wash or sanitize their hands before entrance.

The State Archives and the State Historic Preservation Office will remain closed.

No events or gatherings, including exhibit openings, special events or facility rentals will be scheduled. School group visitations are expected to resume in the fall.

How to visit:

Landis Valley Museum

2451 Kissel Hill Road, Manheim Township | 717-569-0401 | Hours: Friday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m. | landisvalleymuseum.org

Ephrata Cloister

632 West Main Street, Ephrata | 717-733-6600 | Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | ephratacloister.org

Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania

300 Gap Road, Strasburg | 717-687-8628 | Hours: Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m. | rrmuseumpa.org