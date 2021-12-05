As World War II began, swiftly encompassing nations throughout Europe and beyond, the United States initially followed a policy of neutrality. That changed on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese air forces launched a surprise attack on American and British military bases and ships in the Pacific.

The next day, the United States formally entered the war.

Japanese planes most famously attacked the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, near Honolulu, but within a matter of hours had also struck American forces stationed at Wake Island, Guam and the Philippines, as well as British bases in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaya.

The Pearl Harbor attack - and its immediate result of American forces entering the war - sparked massive repercussions on national and global history for years to come. But what did this event look like in real time? How was it reported in Lancaster's local newspapers?

We took a look into LNP's digital archives to find out.

In 1941, two daily newspapers were available in Lancaster: The Intelligencer Journal in the morning and the Lancaster New Era in the evening. However, because the Pearl Harbor attack happened on a Sunday morning, the first report of the attack in local newspapers came the next morning, on December 8.

Massive headlines trumpeted the Japanese declaration of war on the U.S. and President Roosevelt's planned address to Congress later that day.

The Associated Press story on the front page broke the news this way:

"War came suddenly to the United States early Sunday afternoon. Without warning, and while Japanese diplomats were still conducting negotiations for peace, the Japanese air force struck at Honolulu, Pearl Harbor and Hickam Field, all in the Hawaiian Islands. Soon afterward, Japanese bombs were raining on Guam and, later, portions of the Philippines."

Long before the era of social media or cellular phones, news of the battle was sketchy, as wire services attempted to cobble together a coherent picture from sometimes conflicting radio reports from around the globe.

That vagueness, of course, also meant news of local servicemen who might have been in harm's way was slow to arrive as well. However, the newspaper that announced the attack also carried front-page photos of some of the local men known to be serving in the Pacific theater, including one man, Leroy Z. Wise, who was stationed at Hickam Field.

Locally, the residents of Lancaster knew their lives were about to change and were reportedly ready for the coming war effort. According to the Intelligencer Journal:

"News of the attacks by the Japanese upon Hawaii and the Philippine Islands left the citizenry (of Lancaster) speechless but as the shock wore off an angry resentment was evident. Crowds of people were on the downtown streets, united in one thought - defense of country."

The Lancaster County Defense Council was preparing to meet in order to discuss methods of defending local industrial sites from sabotage attacks, among other issues.

Virtually every page of the December 8 morning newspaper contained stories related to the attack and its aftermath, including numerous changes to everyday life that could be expected on the home front:

Censorship would be imposed on all communications leaving the country.

All amateur flights and radio communications were banned.

All military officers were ordered to wear their uniforms rather than civilian clothes when in public.

Armed guards were placed around important sites.

There were also a variety of actions around the country targeting Japanese people. Japanese nationals were told to leave the U.S., and financial transactions by Japanese people were banned. In Norfolk, Va., the police chief ordered all Japanese people to be arrested.

By the time the evening New Era was published, more concrete information was available. Congress had voted in support of a declaration of war against Japan - unanimous in the Senate; 388-1 in the House - after President Roosevelt delivered an address in which he revealed that two American warships had been sunk at Pearl Harbor, and the death toll was over 3,000.

A clearer picture of the attack had emerged, and the New Era published a detailed map of the Pacific war theater on the front page.

Calls to action were also prominent, with reports of men rushing to enlist in the military and men and women being called upon to volunteer in civil defense organizations.

The next day, both newspapers were filled again with news of the war in the Pacific and the shift of local life to a wartime footing.

Home Guards were mobilized and stationed at the bridges over the Susquehanna. Crowds of young men, enraged by the Japanese attack, swarmed local recruiting stations. A massive red cross was painted on the roof of Columbia Hospital, in case the war struck closer to home.

Elsewhere in the nation, incessant air raid sirens were bedeviling residents of San Francisco, as squadrons of enemy planes scouted the California coastal regions, and residents of the Pacific Northwest were troubled by reports that Japanese forces were seen off the Aleutian Islands. Even New York City was subject to the panic of air raid sirens, but the report of enemy aircraft off the East Coast proved to be false.

False or not, that alert was enough to cause Lancaster County civil defense officials to set up a system of 27 civilian air observation posts across the county, which would be manned 24 hours a day.

Local families still had no news of their sons, brothers or fathers who were stationed in harm's way - such news would often take many days to reach the public. About 100 local men were serving in the Pacific theater, the Intelligencer Journal reported, and while some were known to be on ships rumored to have been destroyed, no official word had yet been received.

With the initial shock of the attack starting to fade, the newspapers of Lancaster were moving into a wartime mode. The front pages would be dominated by news of the war for the next four years, but life went on - as did local journalism, as the day-to-day news of Lancaster was reported alongside the sometimes catastrophic news of the war.