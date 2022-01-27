Though Lancaster's Central Market has the distinction of being the oldest continually operating farmer's market in the country, the former Farmer's Southern Market House - now reborn as Southern Market Food Hall - also played a part in local history.

In fact, the Southern Market building is 14 months older than the building which holds Central Market. And it was designed by C. Emlen Urban, Lancaster's most famed architect.

To commemorate the Southern Market House beginning its latest incarnation, here's a look at its time as an actual market, through the lens of LNP's digital archives.

Construction and opening

On Jan. 20, 1888, the New Era ran a short article reporting that the directors of the Southern Market Company were planning to build a market house at the corner of Vine and Queen streets, and had arranged to purchase all properties that would need to be razed to make way for the new building.

Also, an architect had been chosen for the project: C. Emlen Urban, 24, son of Amos Urban, who was a member of the Southern Market Company's board of directors. Though the family connection undoubtedly played a part in Urban's selection, he was already an architect of growing local renown despite his youth. The new market was Urban's first large public project, and he was hired with the stipulation that he would first visit the newly completed Central Market in York for inspiration.

Construction of the new market house proceeded swiftly. By April, nearly all of the old buildings on the property had been demolished - only the Lamb tavern and the Fourth Ward Hotel remained standing.

Just three months later, the building had largely taken shape - the front elevation was complete except for the corner towers, and the massive trusses that would hold the roof over the cavernous space within were in place. A tentative opening date of Sept. 1 was set.

By Aug. 22, the market was essentially finished, with only minor finishing touches yet to be completed. The New Era praised the "magnificent" new building, calling it "one of the grandest in size and appearance in this city."

The cost of the building was reported to be $75,000 - equivalent to about $2.2 million today. A grand opening was planned for "sometime in September."

That opening took place on Sept. 22, with 123 market stalls occupied and crowds of Lancaster County residents shopping and inspecting the new building. According to the New Era, visitors to the market were impressed by the structure - or, in the more flowery newspaper language of the time, "many were the encomiums passed upon it."

Decades of quiet

Once the market was open, little changed for decades to come. The Farmer's Southern Market House quickly became part of the fabric of downtown Lancaster.

There were, of course, occasional upgrades. Minor alterations were made in 1931, for example, when rest rooms were added, the plumbing system was upgraded and a new lighting system was installed.

In 1936, a more significant upgrade took place: After nearly 50 years of cold winter days at market, the building was finally heated. The steam heating system required the addition of a boiler room and a brick chimney.

After World War II, as car ownership increased and suburban sprawl began, the need for more parking in downtown Lancaster - especially on market days - was a frequent topic of discussion at local government meetings and in the opinion pages of the newspaper.

In May 1949, the property across Vine Street from the market house - formerly the Kreider marble works - was converted to a 55-space parking lot. However, the issue of parking would soon impact Southern Market in a more significant way.

Decades of controversy

On Aug. 8, 1950, the Lancaster New Era reported that the city planned to buy the Farmer's Southern Market House for $160,000, and was considering converting the space into a parking facility of some kind - either repurposing the existing building as a single-level parking garage, or razing it to make way for a multi-story garage.

The move was immediately controversial, and would leave the fate of the market undecided for several years.

In December 1950, former city council member Fred Ritchy, who also was a produce dealer at the market, gathered 1,500 signatures in three days on a petition to keep the market open.

Mayor Howard Bare announced a postponement of the project in June 1951, but by March 1952, the long-planned change was back in the public eye.

Bare announced that sometime in July or August of that year, the Southern Market building would be converted to a parking garage and standholders would relocate to Central Market, which would feature its usual set of stands on Tuesdays and Fridays, and switch to the former Southern Market stands on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Summer came and went, and none of that happened.

In February of the next year, Bare made essentially the same announcement again, this time with a specific target date to close the market: April 15.

However, just a couple of weeks later, another delay was announced - this time, because of a revolt by city council.

Three council members voted to let the citizens of Lancaster decide the future of the market building, placing a referendum on the May 19 primary election ballot, over the objection of another council member and Mayor Bare. This meant that closing the market and repurposing the building would have to wait until after the election - if it happened at all.

Echoing the petitions of three years earlier, the voters of Lancaster opposed closing the market by a vote of 4,001 to 1,907, more than a 2-to-1 margin.

Bare, who for years had been a tireless advocate of closing the market, issued a statement the morning after the election indicating that the people had spoken and he would carry out their wishes to the best of his ability. The same day, he left for a six-week trip to Europe, where he would attend a global conference of mayors in Vienna.

With the market granted a reprieve, the city set about making various minor repairs that had been postponed while the fate of the building was unclear.

It seemed, however, that every decade brought a new effort to close the market, and a new resistance.

In late 1963, the Lancaster Planning Commission recommended closing the market and consolidating it with Central Market. After a few months of consideration, in March 1964 city council rejected that recommendation, instead voting to invest more than $91,000 in repairs to the market, most of which would be spent bringing the out-of-date electrical system up to code.

The 1970s brought another version of this repeated story, but this one originated with standholders.

A small number of Southern Market standholders and a larger number of Central Market standholders joined forces to petition the city to consolidate the two markets in 1975. The opposing force quickly mobilized again, and 1,500 signatures were gathered on another petition against closing Southern Market.

Mayor Richard Scott immediately responded to the conflicting opinions by vowing to keep both markets open.

The city proceeded to undertake two significant construction projects at the Southern Market building in the second half of the 1970s. First, the roof was replaced in 1977. Then, in what would turn out to be a multi-year project, the basement of the building was completely renovated.

The remodeling turned what had been a dark, dirt-floored cellar into a "craft center" for the Conestoga Valley chapter of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen. The craft group took over the basement space in 1981, with a 20-year rent-free lease. (In lieu of an annual rent payment, the craftsmen agreed to donate one handcrafted item "of nominal value" to the city.)

Meanwhile, business at Southern Market had been dwindling for years, and the decline was worsened by an ordinance charging fees to tour buses coming into the city (once a common practice), and regulating their parking options near the market.

The final days

By the dawn of the 1980s, 50 percent of Southern Market stands were vacant on a typical Saturday. Mayor Art Morris and city officials were contemplating what could be done to either increase customer traffic at the market or supplement the farmer's market with some other sort of business in the building that could be open on a daily basis.

Three years later, the city still had no plans in place, and Morris announced that a $10,000 study would be undertaken to formulate a plan.

In 1984, the study was complete, recommending (again) that the city's two markets should consolidate and the Southern Market building be put to some other use - perhaps a visitors' center, a new police station, or a community recreation center.

The next year, Morris announced that city officials had made their decision. They planned to consolidate the market stands into the Central Market building, which would switch to a schedule of Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The former Southern Market building would be renovated to accommodate the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce offices, city offices including City Council chambers and some sort of visitors center.

Unsurprisingly, another petition was circulated by opponents of the plan, and more than 1,000 signatures were gathered.

However - unlike previous iterations of this story - this time 14 of the largest standholders still at Southern Market decided to leave at the end of 1985, citing a steady drop in customers over the previous three years.

On Feb. 11, 1986, city council voted unanimously to close the market to make way for office space and a "visitors plaza" of some sort. The final market day was slated to be April 26.

When the final market day came, former patrons and standholders joined regulars to pay one last visit to the place that had served several generations of Lancaster County residents as not only a place to buy fresh meat and produce, but a place to socialize, to gossip, to catch up with one's friends and neighbors.

Many people brought their cameras to that final market day, and many more shared stories and reminisced about the market's glory days before going their separate ways and heading home.

Then, on the afternoon of April 26, 1986, the Farmer's Southern Market House closed its doors for the last time after 98 years of continuous operation.

Though the visitors plaza idea never materialized, the market house was renovated into office spaces, which were occupied by city government, the Chamber of Commerce and various nonprofits starting in 1988. The city offices moved out in 2014; the Chamber followed in 2017.

The building remains, though, as majestic as ever - the foundation from which a young architect launched a career of large projects that came to define the look of Lancaster city.