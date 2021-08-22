The Lancaster-Lebanon Football League is celebrating its 50th season this year. The league, which began in 1972, will kick off its 2021 campaign Aug. 27.

The new league, formed in 1971, had its inaugural season's grid schedule officially set by Dec. 19 of that year.

As the opening night drew near, local sportswriters favored Lebanon and Conestoga Valley in Section I of the new league, according to this team-by-team roundup.

A couple of weeks into the fledgling league's first season, Intelligencer Journal sports editor Al Benshoff wrote a column examining the L-L League's early days, addressing positives and negatives and ultimately concluding with this evaluation:

"...the league has the makings of a good one and I hope no one gets too discouraged by incidents that may occur in the early going. Call them growing pains and control them, but don't over-react."

Clearly, it turned out, the new league had staying power.

In the half-century of L-L football, the league has grown to have 24 teams, a total reached when Octorara joined the L-L in 2018.

LNP covered Octorara's second game in the L-L League, a matchup against Annville-Cleona that resulted in a 39-30 loss for Octorara.

During its time, three L-L football teams have won state titles. Lancaster Catholic won Class 2A state championships in 2009 - in a snowy game against Greensburg Central Catholic - and again in 2011, facing Tyrone.

And Manheim Central won a PIAA Class 3A title - also in a snowstorm - in 2003.

A number of L-L League alums have made it to the NFL over the years. They include Kevin Shaffer (Conestoga Valley), Kris Wilson (McCaskey) and Tom Gerhart (Cedar Crest).

Lampeter-Strasburg grads Matt Feiler and Matthew Wright both played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. This year, Feiler will play for the Los Angeles Chargers. Wright is a free agent after being waived by the Detroit Lions Aug. 10.

Six players who graduated from L-L League schools have played in the Super Bowl, including two from Lancaster County. They are Chad Henne, Kerry Collins and John Gilmore, all Wilson grads, Frank Reich (Cedar Crest) Dan Kreider (Manheim Central) and Doug Dennison (McCaskey).

Two L-L League alumni are NFL head coaches. Matt Nagy, a Manheim Central grad, is the coach of the Chicago Bears. And Cedar Crest grad Frank Reich, who was mentioned above for playing in the Super Bowl, is the coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Reich was also the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles when they won Super Bowl LII.