Gas prices have climbed to record highs in recent days, both nationally and in Lancaster County, spurred in part by the war in Ukraine.

And while the prospect of paying upwards of $4 for a gallon of gas is unpleasant for many drivers, this is hardly the first time Lancaster County residents have experienced pain at the pump.

Here's a look at three moments in the last 50 years when gas prices, gas shortages or gas rationing hit local drivers hard.

In the summer of 1973, the first signs of a looming gas crisis appeared in Lancaster County.

In those days, paying even $1 for a gallon of gas was inconceivable; news stories focused on the price hike from 38 to 39 cents per gallon. But other issues were beginning to surface beyond mere pricing.

When oil supplies to the United States were sharply curtailed because of an embargo in the Middle East, wholesale gas suppliers tended not to raise prices, but rather to reduce shipments. Therefore, Lancaster County service station owners generally chose not to raise their prices.

Some opted to reduce hours - gas stations that were previously open 24 hours a day would close overnight, or stations would close on Sundays.

By the fall, the Nixon administration was considering a World War II-style coupon system for rationing gas.

Meanwhile, several states had introduced their own gas rationing systems, using the last digit of a car's license plate to determine which days of the week a driver could buy gas. Typically, even numbers could buy on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; odd numbers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Gov. Milton Shapp announced a similar plan for Pennsylvania in February, but it would be strictly voluntary - and gas dealers decided to ignore it.

Meanwhile, many privately owned gas stations were imposing their own limits on how much gas drivers could buy, in an effort to stretch their dwindling supplies.

The crisis peaked locally around Feb. 23, when rumors of an impending strike of service station workers, combined with the fact that many stations were sold out of gas and not expecting a new shipment until March, led to a frenzied Friday of panic buying.

Cars lined up by the dozens at the few stations where gas could still be bought, and there were unconfirmed reports of price gouging by dealers and tempers flaring among drivers in the typically hour-long lines.

The next month, however, the crisis ended as quickly as it began. The oil embargo was lifted, oil shipments resumed and gas was flowing once again at local stations.

Another gas shortage was on the horizon, however, before the end of the 1970s. Driven once again by issues in the Middle East, the effects in Lancaster County were much the same as in 1974 - only worse.

Initial shortages, compounded by fears that the rationing system in place in other states might soon come to Pennsylvania, drove motorists to flock to the pumps before Memorial Day weekend in 1979. They formed lines up to a quarter-mile long, with many drivers topping up nearly full tanks, making purchases of as little as 12 cents worth of gas.

Throughout June, long lines and closed gas stations were the norm in Lancaster County, as station employees and drivers struggled with limited hours of availability and a state mandate that motorists must purchase at least $5 worth of gas. (The latter was undertaken to eliminate "tank-topping" and reduce lines.)

In some instances, motorists would run out of gas while waiting in lines up to a mile long, and need to be pushed to the pumps.

On June 28, a new "odd-or-even" plan ordered by Gov. Dick Thornburgh went into effect, and gas dealers welcomed the mandate. This time, there was no resistance, aside from some stations opting to use inspection stickers rather than license plates to determine a car's odd or even status. Odd numbers meant a driver could buy gas on odd-numbered dates; even numbers could buy on even-numbered dates.

"It worked," the Intelligencer Journal stated the next day, as gas lines around the county were drastically reduced. Still, even with much shorter lines, many stations simply had no gas to sell at the end of June.

A month later, the crisis was fading. The government rationing system allowed supply to catch up with demand, gas stations were open, and lines were minimal.

By September, the "odd-even" rationing system ended - though careful conservation of gasoline was urged, lest another crisis arise.

In the wake of the 1979 shortage, gas prices rose sharply - the national average price for a gallon of gas nearly doubled from 1978 to 1980, topping $1 for the first time, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Prices held relatively steady, fluctuating between 90 cents and $1.23 per gallon, for the next 20 years.

With the new millennium came a general trend of price increases until the $2 mark was reached in 2005.

Then, in late 2007 and 2008, a variety of domestic and international issues led to a dramatic price increase - and photos of gas stations were once again regularly featured on the front pages of Lancaster newspapers.

In November 2007, gas topped $3 a gallon in Lancaster County for the first time, and by June 2008, had crested the $4 mark, which was its high point.

By the autumn, though, the high prices had dropped again; back to under $3 a gallon by October.

Now, of course, county residents are seeing prices upwards of $4 once more. However, taking inflation into account, the current high prices aren't as bad as those from the summer of 2008: A $4.09 gallon of gas in 2008 dollars would cost $5.34 today.