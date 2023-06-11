In 2010 as a professor of religion at Lakeland College in Wisconsin, I helped to organize a presentation by a Holocaust survivor for a group of almost 100 13- and 14-year-old youth from churches of the local area.

The speaker, an 83-year-old Polish Jewish man named Robert Matzner, told the extraordinary story of his arrest in 1942 with his extended family.

He saw his mother and his grandmother beaten to death by Nazi soldiers because they could not walk fast enough when being forced to march to a labor camp in Germany. In that camp as a 15-year-old, Matzner’s life was saved when the camp commandant discovered he could speak German, and chose him to be an assistant in the camp office. A kind secretary would bring him sandwiches to eat, food that enabled him to stay nourished.

He paused a moment, then told the listeners we should remember there is good present often even in the worst of circumstances.

In late April 1945, with the war coming to an end, the SS guards took all the prisoners on a forced march west in an attempt to escape the oncoming Russian army. Guards shot people in the back of the head if they were moving too slowly, leaving the bodies on the ground.

Many prisoners were too weak and sick to travel, so each morning when they were roughly awakened, the SS shot anyone who was either too sick or too tired to move.

One night when they stopped to sleep in an old barn, young Matzner stayed awake until he thought everyone else had fallen asleep. He climbed a ladder to a hayloft, burrowed into the hay, and stayed there quietly all night. The next morning the SS wakened all the prisoners and moved them out to continue their flight westward, not realizing they were missing one prisoner.

After the soldiers and the other prisoners had departed, Matzner stayed quietly in the loft for a full day and another night to be sure no one returned for him. He then left and began walking until in a small town he saw a crowd of ordinary Germans.

He walked along with them, mingling easily with his fluent German, thus completing his escape from his captors.

Matzner spoke for two hours to the youth, who remained completely silent the entire time as they listened to his story with awe.

Fascinated and deeply moved by his story, many expressed amazement they were hearing this from a man who had actually lived through that time period.

Hearing their reactions and feeling in myself the power of the story, a sudden realization struck me: Mr. Matzner took his first breath of freedom and began a new life in the very same week I took my first breath as a newborn baby — the fourth week in April 1945.

The author, who holds a Ph.D. and was a pastor, missionary teacher and professor of church history for more than 50 years, is retired and lives in Ephrata.'

