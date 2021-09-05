Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In September 1996, the presidential election was in full swing - and Lancaster County was the site of a hastily organized campaign stop by Republican vice-presidential candidate Jack Kemp.

Kemp - the running mate of Sen. Bob Dole, who was trying to unseat incumbent President Bill Clinton - arrived at Lancaster Airport just before 1 p.m. for an expected four-hour visit.

After greeting supporters and GOP officials on the tarmac, Kemp was whisked away to a $250-a-plate fundraising luncheon at the Eden Resort.

After lunch, he was headed to the Jay Group's production and distribution center in Leola to tour the facility and meet with a group of 27 local women who were leaders in business and education. The guest list included Auntie Anne's founder Anne Beiler, Manheim Township School District superintendent Sharron Nelson and Franklin & Marshall College women's studies professor Louise Stevenson.

In the headlines:

S.C. residents flee from coast, 130-mph Fran to hit tonight

Soft drink wars: Pepsi, Coke differ on latest battle

Smashing Pumpkins win 7 MTV Music Video Awards

Check out the Sept. 5, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

September 1971 marked the 35th annual Baby Parade at Hershey Stadium - an event which each year drew entries from all over Central Pennsylvania.

Babies and children competed in categories that evaluated costumes, floats and general cuteness.

The 1971 parade saw Lancaster County winners in three categories, including the coveted "Cutest Baby" award, won by 18-month-old Tris Alyne Bishop, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bishop of Rheems. She (or her parents) took home a trophy and a $50 cash prize.

Mark Shearer, 5, of Mount Joy, won the prize for most original costume - he was dressed as a poodle - for which he and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Shearer won $15.

Finally, taking second place for most original float were Michael Lehman, 5, and Douglas Good, 4, who portrayed Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn in the parade. The pair were the children of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Lehman of Mount Joy and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Good of Elizabethtown.

Attending the parade as honored guests were 14 previous winners of the cutest baby title. A variety of prizes such as tricycles and stuffed animals were given to participants who didn't win the cash awards.

As it was every year, the event was sponsored by Hersheypark.

In the headlines:

Jet crash kills 109 in Alaska

Indira Gandhi coming to U.S.

Nixon preps Labor Day radio talk

Check out the Sept. 5, 1971, Sunday News here.

75 years ago

An East Earl Township farm sold for $53,995.25 at auction in September 1946, setting a new record for farmland prices here.

The sum of $703 per acre for the nearly 77-acre tract just south of Blue Ball was said to be the highest ever paid for a "large-sized farm" in the county.The farm was sold by Mary Horst, widow of the late William Horst, and bought by Adam Nolt, who owned a neighboring farm.

The sale price also covered several buildings, including a large brick farmhouse suitable for two families, a bank barn, a chicken house, a tobacco shed and smaller buildings. There was also a "never-failing" spring of fresh water on the premises.

In the headlines:

Reds propose UN meet in Europe

Soviet Ukraine views Greece as threat to peace

Veteran gets 'free' car he paid for with leg lost at Iwo Jima

Check out the Sept. 5, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

No newspapers from Sept. 5, 1921 appear in our archives, likely because Labor Day fell on that date.