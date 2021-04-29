Huber's West End Market in Lancaster city will be changing hands at the end of the month, marking the end of a run for the three-generation family owned business.

Matthew and Starla Russell, the owners of the acclaimed Horse Inn restaurant, will be the new operators of the market.

Here's a look back at the history of Huber's West End Market, as told by LNP|LancasterOnline's newspaper archives.

1954

A market, called the West End Farmer's Market, opened in 1954, and was covered in the Lancaster New Era. Martin Brendle, of Strasburg and David Shaub, of Lancaster, opened the market on Lemon and Mary streets. Mayor Kendig C. Bare spoke briefly at the opening. Throughout the '50s, publications would call it both the West End Farmer's Market or the West End Market.

1964

The Intelligencer Journal reported that Arthur Huber, of Lancaster, would register for the name "West End Market Basket" and sell groceries at 501 W. Lemon St. in downtown Lancaster, in the same building as the West End Farmer's Market.

1975

Grocery store worker strikes led Lancaster County's small, family-owned markets to swell with business. Fifteen grocery stores from chains A&P, Acme and Pantry Pride were closed because of the strikes. Glenn Huber, the owner of the West End Market Basket, said that he had to order double the amount of frozen foods to keep up with demand. "Business is up about 50 percent, and we expect it to get better this weekend," Huber said in a Lancaster New Era article on January 17, 1975.

1980

The Sunday News featured an article about the West End Market, calling it "the market tourists haven't found." The article highlighted several of the standholders in the market, including produce from Good's, meats from Shober's and a stand called "Cookie Castle," run by Linda Bickel. Business was down, and Glenn Huber was on the search for more standholders, but the tone remained optimistic.

1985

The West End Farmer's Market officially closed after 31 years of business, citing a lack of standholders. The Hubers ran the market alongside their grocery store since 1972. Glenn Huber announced interest in expanding the grocery and convenience store, calling it Huber's West End Market, according to an Intelligencer Journal article from August 3, 1985.

1986

Arthur Huber, the original owner of the West End Market, died at 76 after a five-week illness, according to his obituary in the Lancaster New Era on Nov. 20, 1986. He bought the West End Market in 1960 and ran it until 1972, when his son, Glenn, and Glenn's wife, Dee, took over. Huber was also an East Hempfield Township supervisor for 15 years, starting in 1971 and serving until his death.

1989

Glenn Huber officially announced that Huber's West End Market would expand into the West End Farmer's Market's former space in a move that would triple its retail space. "We've been considering this for a long time," Huber said. "We're just busting at the seams here."

Huber said he wanted to put in an in-store bakery and deli, and offer more variety and selection, according to a Lancaster New Era article, published March 22, 1989.

1996

Right after the blizzard that ultimately dumped around 30 inches of snow on Lancaster County, Huber's West End Market reported their busiest day in sales in over 25 years, according to a report from the Intelligencer Journal. A few days after the blizzard, more snow was in the forecast, which sent people in droves to local supermarkets.

"We could have sold an extra 1,000 loaves of bread on Monday if we had them," said store manager Greg Huber.

January 1999

Huber's West End Market was confirmed as as filming location for the upcoming movie "Girl, Interrupted," starring Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie. "We thought it would be a neat experience," said Dee Huber, co-owner of the market, in an article from the Lancaster New Era. The market would end up being one of three filming locations for the movie in Lancaster city.

March 1999

- Lancaster city Mayor Charlie Smithgall opposed plans for "Girl, Interrupted" to be filmed in Lancaster County on Maundy Thursday, the day before Good Friday during Holy Week, according to a report from the Intelligencer Journal. Smithgall said that parking around the filming locations, namely Huber's West End Market, was already tight, let alone during Holy Week when more people would visit for church services. The market was closed through March 30 and April 2 for filming.

- Dee and Connie Huber, mother and daughter, were cast as extras in "Girl, Interrupted," according to a Sunday News report. They were not in the scene filmed at Huber's West End Market, however.

- "Girl, Interrupted" filmmakers transformed the look of the West End Market completely, designing it to look like a 1960s Boston market.

April 1999

- Actress Winona Ryder arrived in Lancaster city to film several scenes as the lead of "Girl, Interrupted." Dee and Connie Huber said that Ryder was very sweet. Here's an excerpt of their experience from that day.

" The scene shows Ryder's character soon after she learned of her friend's death. As Ryder went down an aisle in the store, "She was just in a very dazed state of mind, and she walks very slowly," Connie said. Ryder picked a bottle of maple syrup from a shelf, walked a bit farther, and then dropped the bottle, which broke all over the floor. She bent over the spill, and a store clerk said, "Can I help you, dear?" "Then Winona looks up, and she's like breathing very heavy," Connie said. "It was very emotional." "She was half like crying and really upset," Connie said. "

2021

Horse Inn announced that after three generations of Hubers owning the West End Market in Lancaster city, ownership will change hands. The owners of Horse Inn, Matthew and Starla Russell, will be the new owners of the West End Market, according to Horse Inn's Facebook post.