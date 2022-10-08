If you're a longtime Lancaster County resident, you may recall that Maple Grove Park - currently a little sliver of land along Columbia Avenue, nestled in between Stone Mill Road and the Stone Mill Plaza shopping center - was once home to a large public swimming pool.

But did you know that the park's history stretches back more than a century?

Or that it was once the site of concerts, sporting events and even a roller coaster?

We took a look through the LNP | LancasterOnline archives to learn more about the history of this once-bustling site of public entertainment.

Here's what we found.

1916-1920: The beginning

On Feb. 12, 1916, a short notice appeared on the front page of Lancaster's Inquirer newspaper, detailing the very beginning of what would eventually become a major area attraction. Just two sentences long, the article in its entirely read:

"The Book Mill, on the Little Conestoga just west of Lancaster, built more than a century ago, will be converted into a bathing house by Ralph W. Coho, who recently bought the property from John C. Hager. A swimming pool 150 feet by 350 feet in size will be constructed, and the place will be known as Maple Grove Park."

Coho's wife, Lillie May Eby Coho, would be the primary overseer of the park's growth over the next several decades.

It didn't take long for activities other than swimming to occur at the park - 1917 saw ice skating offered in the winter.

But swimming was the big attraction, and the Columbia Avenue streetcar line was frequently packed with bathers shuttling to and from the city. The park's popularity grew quickly; this article from August 1917 asserts that Maple Grove Park "... has come to be one of the big attractions nearby the town, and few visitors nowadays come to the city who are not taken during their stay here to the beautiful resort."

The 1918 season saw several improvements: A refreshment pavilion, a carousel, skee-ball and other games were added to the park, and it began to be positioned as a "picnic resort," offering much more than simply swimming.

A year later, advertisements for Maple Grove in local newspapers boasted that the park's pool was the largest privately owned pool in the world. It was roughly the size of a football field, and held 3 million gallons of water.

That year also saw the construction of a major new attraction that would play a significant part in the park's popularity for decades to come - the dance pavilion.

Featuring a maple wood dance floor that measured nearly 18,000 square feet, a backstage area for musicians and an elevated promenade surrounding the dance floor, the dance hall was expected to draw crowds for weekday dance lessons and weekend concerts featuring local and touring orchestras.

As the 1920s began, Maple Grove Park featured swimming, ice skating, carnival games, music and dancing. Organized sport was the next addition, with open-air boxing matches scheduled regularly in the summer. As this Lancaster News-Journal article attests, the first boxing match, in July 1920, even attracted "many members of the fair sex." Local boxer Bobby Rainbow knocked out visitor Mickey Devers of Allentown, sending him "into the land of dreams and lavender elephants."

The 1920s: Bigger and better

The next decade at Maple Grove began with some minor upgrades - a new floodlight system allowed for the introduction of night swimming in the summer of 1921, and a variety of types of entertainment were booked in addition to the now-regular band concerts and boxing matches.

(For example, here's an ad for a "medium, palmist and divine healer" who would set up shop in the park for the summer of 1924.)

But the biggest change in the 1920s was surely the addition of more amusement rides, including a full-size wooden roller coaster - known as the Sky Rocket - which opened in 1924.

The roller coaster cost $60,000 to construct, which would amount to more than $1 million today.

Other rides that opened in 1924 and 1925 included the classic Whip, an "airplane swing" ride mounted on a platform at the center of the massive swimming pool, and a dark ride called The Old Mill, which took riders through various scenes via gondola boats on a canal.

The old carousel was updated, and a Ferris wheel and bumper cars were added to round out the array of amusements.

Also added in the mid-1920s were a large playground for children, as well as a new midway area, complete with carnival games and food stands.

Though Maple Grove could by this point be considered an amusement park, its origins as a swimming spot were not forgotten.

By the summer of 1925, the newly refurbished pool had been enhanced by the addition of an actual beach, complete with sand trucked to Lancaster County from Cape May, New Jersey.

Finally, the second half of the 1920s saw the addition and growth of yet another facet of Maple Grove - athletic fields.

A baseball diamond opened in 1926, and was soon followed by a running track, a football field and basketball courts. Tennis courts were added in 1931.

The 1930s: Glory days

After all the growth of the previous decade, the 1930s proved to be the park's heyday.

Guest entertainers and touring sports figures appeared at Maple Grove regularly. For example, Guy Lombardo performed there in 1930 with his dance band, the Royal Canadians. Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and Bing Crosby also appeared over the years.

And in 1940, world heavyweight champion Joe Louis visited the park to referee a boxing match attended by 4,300 people, who packed into Maple Grove's field house arena.

Built in 1932, the 5,000-seat field house was the centerpiece of Maple Grove's athletic venues. Constructed at a cost of $70,000 (more than $1.5 million in 2022 dollars), it hosted basketball, boxing, wrestling - including professional matches - and other sporting events. For a time, it even served as the official basketball and wrestling arena for Franklin & Marshall College.

The construction of the field house marked a high-water mark of sorts for Maple Grove. An article in the Sunday News of June 12, 1932, stated that with the addition of that new building, the total cost of the park's pool, rides and buildings amounted to about $500,000, which would be more than $10.5 million today.

As the midpoint of the 1930s passed, even more additions to the park were in the works. A one-fifth-mile motorcycle racetrack opened in May 1935, with both local and visiting racers competing in nighttime races.

The same month, the College Inn, an open-air theater billed as the largest open-air cabaret in the Eastern United States, opened at the park. It hosted evening dancing and late-night cabaret shows.

In 1936, a quarter-mile auto racetrack was added to the park, and would go on to feature "midget car" races for the next few years - until wartime fuel restrictions made auto racing impossible.

By this time, the park had grown from a 15-acre plot along the Little Conestoga Creek to a massive complex, stretching from Columbia Avenue to Schoolhouse Road, and from Stone Mill Road east to the site of WGAL-TV.

But in June 1936, the first in a series of setbacks for the park would occur when a lightning strike during a summer storm set fire to the Old Mill ride. As the attraction was constructed mostly of wood, the fire consumed it almost completely.

WWII and the 1950s: Disasters and declining crowds

The years of World War II were hard times for Maple Grove Park. Wartime shortages put a stop to auto and motorcycle racing. Athletes who might have competed in the arena or on the fields joined the Army. And crowds diminished overall.

But Mother Nature also played a role in the park's decline. A flood in July 1941 did significant damage to Maple Grove, as portions of the low-lying park were under several feet of water after the Little Conestoga swelled to 10 to 12 feet above normal levels.

Around this time, the amusement rides were gradually removed, one by one.

But Maple Grove was still a spot for swimming in the summer and ice skating in the winter.

In 1951, the first effort at new growth was undertaken, with the construction of a full-size stock car racetrack. However, that effort was opposed by Lancaster Township officials, who filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County Court to block the construction.

Work on the racetrack had already begun, but officials said the township's zoning regulations, adopted in 1940, prohibited the operation of any motor racetrack in the township.

Construction continued over the township's objections, and two stock car races were held at the new Maple Grove Speedway in the summer of 1951 before more court actions eventually shut down the track.

In January 1953, Maple Grove Park was sold to new ownership.

Lillie May Eby Coho, who operated the park since its founding in 1915, had died in 1950, at which time a buyer was sought. The property was sold to Nicholas Sacoolas, who had been the operator of the park's concession stands and dance hall for about 20 years.

By this time, there had been no amusement rides at the park for about a decade - but Sacoolas said he intended to bring them back.

The summer of 1953 saw the arrival of several "kiddie rides" - a miniature train, a carousel, a kiddie roller coaster, and more - with a few adult rides and a miniature golf course opening the next year.

However, in August of 1953, another disaster struck the park, as the massive dance hall burned to the ground. After decades of concerts and dances, the musical portion of Maple Grove Park's story was at an end.

The park's sporting history would come to a close four years later - in 1957, the arena and athletic fields were shut down. The arena was converted into a discount retail establishment, the Maple Grove Bargain Center.

1960-1976: Allegations of racism, the pool goes private

As the 1960s dawned, there was little left of the once-sprawling Maple Grove complex beyond the swimming pool, some concession stands and rides, and a miniature golf course.

In July 1960, two local swimming pools - Maple Grove and Rocky Springs - were sued on the grounds of alleged racial discrimination, with multiple Black people stating that they were denied access to the pools because of their race.

Local courts ruled against the Maple Grove Recreation Association and the pool's owner, Nicholas Sacoolas, finding that admission to what was ostensibly a public pool was being done on a discriminatory basis and ordering the pool to admit Black swimmers. The case was appealed to the state Supreme Court in October 1962.

In June 1963, that court upheld the local court's ruling.

But the verdict was largely irrelevant, beyond penalty costs paid by Sacoolas, as the pool had suddenly been sold and converted to a private "country club," with membership limited to stockholders.

With that, Maple Grove largely fell out of the public eye for a time.

In 1975, the first piece of the former park was sold off, as Lancaster Township bought a 15-acre tract bordering Stone Mill and School House roads. The township intended to use the property for equipment sheds, with possible future plans for a public park.

A year later, for the first time in 60 years, the pool would not open for the summer. State officials who inspected the pool found that extensive repairs and upgrades would be needed to meet water quality standards, including new filtration equipment and a water circulation system.

The pool's owners didn't have the funds to make the repairs, and - once again - a buyer was being sought.

1978-1993: A comeback, then closure

After two years of uncertainly about the future of Maple Grove Park, in March 1978, the swimming pool would get a new lease on life.

Christ Hampilos, longtime owner of Chris's Market on West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, bought the pool and the 12-acre site surrounding it from the Maple Grove Country Club.

Hampilos planned a full renovation, bringing the pool up to code, demolishing the old bathhouse and concession stands and constructing a new bathhouse building that would also contain concessions and offices.

He estimated the cost of the project at $500,000 - well over $2 million in 2022 dollars.

The next summer, after a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, the new Maple Grove pool was open to the public.

For several years, the pool was once again a popular summer spot. But the former sporting arena still stood empty atop the hill at the park's highest point after the Maple Grove Bargain Center closed its doors in 1965.

In December 1984, after the property repeatedly suffered flood damage, Hampilos put the pool up for sale. By this time, the arena had been sold as well, to developer Richard Honabach, who intended to convert it to a roller skating rink.

Though cosmetic repairs were needed, the underlying structure of the old field house was intact, allowing the building to be repurposed rather than rebuilt.

In October 1985, the old arena reopened as The Castle roller rink, featuring a medieval theme of knights and dragons throughout its extensively renovated interior.

About the same time, the future of the rest of the former Maple Grove Park was being discussed, with Ohio-based developer Lanecor eyeing the land for a proposed shopping center.

The shopping center plan did come to fruition - Stone Mill Plaza remains on the former site of the park today - but the rest of the 1980s saw a long fight between township officials and the center's developers over the fate of the swimming pool.

As part of the zoning approval for Stone Mill Plaza, Lanecor agreed to keep the pool open and in good repair, but the frequent flooding of the area made repairs a nearly constant necessity.

Lanecor ended up operating the pool from 1986 through 1988, but in 1989 made the announcement that the pool would not be opening for the summer.

A year later, the firm was filling the pool with dirt in an effort to mitigate safety hazards, and announced their intention to find a buyer for the pool property.

By 1992, however, no buyer had been found, and Lanecor had gone bankrupt. Whether the current owners of Stone Mill Plaza also owned the pool tract was a murky legal question.

Eventually it was determined that the insolvent Lanecor did in fact own the pool, and in February 1993 a bankruptcy judge in Harrisburg approved the donation of the small sliver of land that held the pool to Lancaster Township.

The township earmarked $150,000 to clean up the property and convert it to a passive greenway park, thus bringing the nearly 80-year history of Maple Grove Park to a close.