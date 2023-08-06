From Intercourse to Peach Bottom, here's how Lancaster County towns, boroughs and communities got their names

As an 1896 story in the Lancaster New Era reads, “It is sometimes said that there is nothing in a name; but the man who originated that saying was no historian.”

Shakespeare famously asked, “What’s in a name?” in “Romeo & Juliet.” And in Lancaster County, you’ll find many answers.

Linguistics lessons. Admiration for homelands. A spotlight on the women of colonial times. Failed attempts at fame. Inn signage. Recognition of the first inhabitants of Pennsylvania land.

A look through newspaper records — all the way back to when publishers printed a long s, which resembles a lowercase f — shows that Lancaster County boasts not only one-of-a-kind names but names with a rich history that provide insight into how local places were formed and continue to develop today.

We’ll start with our county’s name: Lancaster was founded in 1729 by John Wright. Originally from Lancaster, England, Wright named the county after his homeland.

Here are more stories of some of the places we call home.

Boroughs

Adamstown

Records date Adamstown’s founding to the early-to-mid 18th century when William Addams traveled to the area. Finding it was a proper place to settle, Addams built a grist mill and home for him and his wife alone. But Adamstown did not become a true community until 1761, when 57 lots were designated for a town to flourish.

Akron

A 2019 feature story states that Akron was once named New Berlin, supposedly because many of its settlers call back to prior lives in the German city. Nearby, however, were both a railroad and mill named Akron — due to its more broad use, Akron became the adopted name of New Berlin, too.

Furthermore, the word “akros” translates to “topmost” in Greek; fitting, for a community on a hilltop.

Christiana

This borough was named in the 19th century after the wife of William Noble, an early settler who began a blacksmith shop and foundry – essential establishments to the community’s beginnings.

An edition of the Scribbler column received a letter from a Christine Ammon in 1986 stating that, for some time, the entrance sign to the borough incorrectly attributed the borough’s naming to a Christian Noble, making it seem like a man was its namesake.

Columbia

First named Wright’s Ferry — for the community’s founder, John Wright, who operated a ferry across the Susquehanna River in the 18th century — Columbia was later chosen after Christopher Columbus. Wright hoped the name would incline the U.S. government to use the location for the future national capital.

The goal was never achieved — not even for the state capital.

Denver

Settlers of Denver were early to the trend of manifesting your ideals.

Denver was first named Bucher Thal — which commemorated its first settler, Hans Bucher — and later Union Station, after the local railroad station. But settlers grew tired of being named for a train.

They took to the maps to find a new name. Seeing that there was only one other postal service named Denver, Colorado, in the U.S., they too claimed it — taking after the prosperous city in hopes it would inspire their own success.

East Petersburg

The origin of East Petersburg’s name is unclear, especially since, as far as records show, there has never been a West Petersburg in Lancaster.

According to a 2018 interview with David Johnson, president of the East Petersburg Historical Society, “East” was not added to the name of the community — already called Petersburg — until 1880.

Before that time, East Petersburg’s post office was named the “East Hempfield post office” since it delivered mail to residents in the Hempfield area, and various other offices across Pennsylvania already claimed the name of Petersburg. But once two other local offices were established at Landisville and Rohrerstown, the Petersburg one no longer served Hempfield.

Some suggest that Lancaster’s Petersburg could be named for its location east of another Petersburg 130 miles away — despite the distance, the logic holds. Others suggest the name was a compromise between the names “East Hempfield” and “Petersburg.”

Elizabethtown

Barnabas Hughes takes credit for founding Elizabethtown after taking over a local tavern and encouraging town growth in the mid-to-late 1700s. But, nobody wants to live in a town named Barnabasville. Good thing his wife, Elizabeth Hughes, had a far more welcoming name.

Ephrata

It’s not surprising that Ephrata’s name has religious origins, considering it is best known for its 18th-century community of religious celibates. Ephrath, a biblical name, means “fertility” in Hebrew.

Lititz

Much like Ephrata, Lititz was also founded on religious intent — but by the Moravian Church.

In the 15th century, the Moravian village of Lidice was a place of refuge for persecuted Moravians. About 300 years later Count Zizendorf, a leader of the Moravian Church who traveled searching for a place to begin a religious community, named Lititz in commemoration.

Manheim

Manheim was named after the birthplace of its founder, Henry William Stiegel — Mannheim, Germany. History books note the city for its 1689 seizure by French forces during the Nine Years’ War.

Marietta

The borough is named after two women, Mary and Henrietta. However, whether they were a pair of sisters or wives of settlers is unclear.

Millersville

Lancaster County has its fair share of residents with the last name “Miller.” Could Millersville simply be named in tribute to the popular name?

In reality, the borough was named after a certain special John Miller.

This specific Miller founded the community in 1761 when he was in search of a new, open spot to begin his own storefront after working for Steinman Hardware Store. He and his son traveled to what is now the Penn Manor area and set up shop.

Mount Joy

There are no mountains in Mount Joy — but there once were many Scottish immigrants.

The community’s name draws from an Irish ship named the Mountjoy. In 1689, the ship was revered for knocking down a blockade and delivering food to Scots imprisoned inside the city of Londonderry, after it fell to the Jacobite army. In following years, many Scots emigrated to North America and settled in the Donegal area.

Mountville

This community was known as Mount Pleasant at its founding in the early 1800s. When a post office was established, the community took on the name of the already established railroad: Mountville.

New Holland

Change can be a good thing — for example, it’s good that New Hollanders made multiple attempts at naming their community.

Because who can imagine having to say, “I’m going to take a drive to Saeue Schwamm to get coffee, Mom!”

This German word, meaning hog swamp, was the first name for the New Holland area. Then, for a short period in the 1700s the region was named Earltown, until 1750 when residents tried out a third name: New Design. With time, the name transformed into what it is today and pays homage to Holland, the place where many residents’ ancestors found sanctuary during the Thirty Years’ War.

Quarryville

This borough was named for its productive lime quarries.

Strasburg

Strasburg was originally settled on by French immigrants drawn to the area after Pierre Bezaillion, a fur trader, traveled to the area in 1693. In the 18th century, the town was named after the city of Strasbourg, France.

Terre Hill

This hillside community was originally named Fairville for its picturesque views of the surrounding region.

In 1848, a post office was established in the town, only to discover that “Fairville” was already claimed by a Chester County town. It’s believed the postmaster at the time, Simon Klausner, suggested combining the French word “terre,” which means land, with “hill.”

Townships

Brecknock

The land of apple orchards received its name from the town of Brecon in South Wales.

Caernarvon

A slight change of spelling in Google Maps will take you across the Atlantic rather than driving down the Pennsylvania Turnpike. This township calls back to a community in Wales, originally spelled Caernarfon.

Clay

If one thing can be taken from Columbia’s story, it's that you can’t inspire politics with strategic town nomenclature. But nothing says you can’t name your town after a person of politics. Clay township was named after U.S. Representative Henry Clay in 1853 — a year after he died.

Cocalico

The Cocalico Creek and subsequent township are named for an Indigenous word meaning “the serpents’ den,” due to the number of snakes in the area.

Colerain

This township is named for an Irish seaport town of the same name. Coleraine, Ireland, is located in Londonderry, which itself served as inspiration for Derry Township.

Conestoga

An 1896 article in the Lancaster New Era refers to Conestoga as the earliest township in Lancaster County — not for its existence as a township, but its occupation by people. The township is named after the Native American tribe that lived in the area long before Europeans ever arrived.

Conoy

The Conoy Creek is roughly 11 miles long, running from Elizabethtown down to the Susquehanna River. Thus, it feels fitting that the township’s namesake comes from a Native American word meaning “long creek.”

Earl

This township was founded by Hans Graff, a German pioneer of the 18th century, whose surname indicates the same distinction as the English word “Earl.”

Eden

The Mount Eden Furnace, located near Quarryville, existed before the township and was the inspiration for its name.

Elizabeth

Unlike the borough of Elizabethtown, Elizabeth Township was named in honor of Queen Elizabeth (most likely the first) of England.

Fulton

This township was named in honor of its claim to fame, Robert Fulton, who invented the steamboat and was born in the area.

Hempfield

This town was named for its prosperous hemp crop. Some also point to a parish in England of the same name.

Lampeter

Some suggest that Lampeter’s namesake is none other than the town of Lampeter in Wales.

However an alternative — and more unique — theory suggests that the township is named after Peter Yourde, an early settler in the 1700s. Yourde had a physical disability that affected his ability to walk, and newspaper records suggest he was known as “Lame Peter.” The town was named for Yourde’s now-insensitive nickname and later shortened to “Lampeter.”

Little Britain

Many travelers to North America were seeking to separate themselves from their country of origin. However, some seem to have kept a soft spot in their hearts for their European home. John Jamieson, a British settler in the 1700s, is believed to have named this community “Little Britain” to pay homage to his birthplace.

Paradise

It’s likely not a mistake that the townships of Paradise and Eden — two biblical references — are geographical neighbors.

Mary Ferree, a woman who brought her family to settle on the land in the early 1700s, is often credited with naming the region. She’s believed to have remarked something to the effect of, “This is truly a paradise.” Some accounts may attribute the naming to David Witmer, another early settler.

Rapho

Rapho Township’s locality to west and east Donegal Townships was likely purposeful. The Irish town of Raphoe, for which the township is named, was located within Ireland’s own Donegal county. Raphoe was a religious Irish town, an 1896 story referring to it as “the ecclesiastical centre of the county of Donegal.”

Salisbury

This town is yet another example of immigrants paying homage to their European roots. Salisbury is named for the city of Salisbury in England, home to the famous Anglican Salisbury Cathedral constructed in the 13th century.

Tulpehocken

This name comes from the Tulpehocken Creek, now within Berks County. The area was inhabited by a Native American tribe when German immigrants settled by the creek in 1723.

The name is rooted in the Lenni-Lenape word “tulpewikaki,” which roughly translates to “land of the turtle.”

Census-Designated Places (CDPs)

Bareville

The inspiration for this town’s name is Andrew Bare, a descendant of John Henry Bare, who settled near Earl Township in the early 18th century. In 1764, the Bare family was given land on which to expand the settlement — a challenge that Andrew Bare took on.

Bird-In-Hand

In the late 1700s, an innkeeper was searching for a new name for his inn located along Old Philadelphia Pike.

An Englishman who had been traveling from Philadelphia to Lancaster stopped at the unnamed inn. It was either that, or continue on through a storm.

Reflecting on the decision to stop and rest, the traveler supposedly remarked, “A bird in hand is worth two in the bush.” The innkeeper liked the phrase so much he decidedly named the inn after a shortened version of it, leading to its later adoption by the town itself.

Blue Ball

In 2012, the namesake for Blue Ball was bought by the New Holland Area Historical Society for $1,250.

The item in question is an 18-inch blue ball.

Where Routes 23 and 322 now intersect, the Blue Ball Inn once resided. Serving as a stop for travelers of the 19th century, verbal signage and directions were not always effective since literacy was not as common amongst people. Instead, symbols often served as directional aid. In the Blue Ball Inn’s case, a literal blue ball hung from the building to guide travelers.

Churchtown

Common-sense theories for Churchtown’s origins are correct: the community is named for churches in the area. But not because of the number of them.

A 1979 Sunday News article says William Penn intended for churches to be built on the region’s land. By the time churches had been built there were still leftover plots of land. The churches decided to sell the land for farmers to use, and so the community was named for the church’s dominance over the area.

Fivepointville

And the best dedication to a five-road intersection goes to…

Gap

According to “Pennsylvania Place Names” by A. Howry Espenschade, Gap is so named because it resides in the space between two hills.

Intercourse

A strong suggestion for Intercourse’s namesake is that the community once hosted an important intersection. The town was formerly called Cross Keys, after a local tavern.

Others believe that the name comes from a racetrack once located on the land, whose entrance was facing the community (“enter course”).

Maytown

It is likely Maytown derives its name from being founded on the first day of May in 1762, according to the town’s historical marker.

Penryn

Around 1890, Penryn was named after the town of Penryn in Cornwall, England. According to a 1987 article, the Grubb family, from 18th-century Penryn, England, was the first to settle in Lancaster county and name their new home. The Grubbs were successful iron-masters at Cornwall Furnace in Lebanon County, and members of the Grubb family owned the homes that are now the mansion at Mount Hope Estate and the Lancaster Museum of Art.

Since then, the connection between the two Penryns has not been lost. In 1987, the Penn-Elms Lions Club sold envelopes and booklets in honor of Penryn, England’s 750th anniversary of its founding. The funds were directed toward helping their twin town afford a much needed medical machine that measures bone-density, essential in diagnosing and treating rheumatoid arthritis. Communication between the two regions has continued since then.

Smoketown

Various theories exist for this town’s name. An edition of the Scribbler column says the name may have arisen due to the first house built in Smoketown catching on fire, or because there were smokehouses in the community that released a great deal of smog.

Willow Street

Naming a town “Willow Street” is akin to naming the street that runs through Southampton and Warminster “Street Road” — it certainly prompts a second take by visitors and makes for an interesting story.

Willow trees once lined the streets of the community. Charles McFalls, an 80-year-old mail carrier at the time of a 1967 article, recalled seeing the trees as a kid, meaning they must have existed since the 19th century.

At the time McFalls was interviewed there had been talk of changing the community’s name since many of the trees had been cut down, but attempts were unsuccessful due to residents’ attachment to the one-of-a-kind name.

Unincorporated Communities

Chickies

This town’s name is a shortened version of the name Native Americans gave to the creek running through the area — Chickiesalunga — which roughly translates to the place of the craw-fish. This is one of many spellings used over time for what we now call Chiques Creek.

Interestingly, the town of Salunga — which comes from the second half of the original name — is located upstream.

Fruitville

A 1992 article in the Lancaster New Era raises a good question — Lititz Pike is named so because it leads to Lititz, Millersville Pike is named so because it leads to Millersville.

Where does Fruitville Pike get its name?

John W. Loose, president of the Lancaster County Historical Society at the time, suspects it comes from an orchard near Blossom Hill that would bloom every year producing fruit harvests. The orchard was maintained by Manheim’s Vogel family and reportedly had 2,500 trees in 1911.

For some time, the region around the orchard was called Fruitville, but use of the name has since diminished.

Nickel Mines

Nickel Mines, a village situated between Strasburg and Gap, is named after none other than the Gap Nickel Mines, first discovered in the early 1700s.

The mines were originally intended to be used for copper mining — It wasn’t until the late 1800s that the value of nickel was discovered and the Gap Mining Co. transitioned its focus to nickel. Throughout the 1800s, the mines were the only known nickel mines across the country and experienced various changes of ownership.

Peach Bottom

A name fit for a town in the world of Strawberry Shortcake, a 19th-century ferry is inspiration for this community.

The Peach Bottom Ferry was a steam-powered wooden boat that transported horses, passengers, crops and other materials across the Susquehanna River to York County. It helped farmers in the area transport goods and facilitated transportation from west of the river to Philadelphia.

A 1957 article in the Lancaster New Era says the name has been the subject of controversy between York and Lancaster counties. There has been debate over which region claimed the name first. Some say Lancaster didn’t adopt the name until the late 1800s, after York had already done so.

The article also suggests that on the west bank of the river there was once an orchard of Judas trees which bloomed a pink-red color in the spring, which may have inspired the name.

