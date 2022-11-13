Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In November 1997, swans were set to return to the Long's Park pond.

Groundskeepers for High Associates, Ltd, were planning to capture a pair of swans from the twin ponds at the Greenfield Corporate Center to donate to the park. Fourteen swans lived at Greenfield at the time, with proven breeders producing a few new hatchlings each year.

The Long's Park pond was home to several swans over the years, but as of 1996, only one remained - and that lone swan was killed in a traffic accident in the summer of 1997.

Thus, the effort to bring swans back to Long's Park. The plan was to relocate two female swans to the park, as the small pond would not be able to sustain a breeding population.

In the headlines:

Two guilty of bombing World Trade Center

Septuplet pregnancy in week 30

FBI ends probe of TWA Flight 800

50 years ago

The Pennsylvania Lottery made its debut in 1972, with 50-cent tickets going on sale in March for weekly drawings. In November, success of the 50-cent lottery led to the addition of a new $1 lottery ticket.

The original lottery was drawn every Wednesday; the new $1 version would be drawn on Thursdays. A six-week trial period for the new lottery was planned, but officials said they expected it to be at least as successful as the 50-cent lottery, which had been making about $2.4 million per week.

Pennsylvania's first daily lottery, the Daily Number, would debut five years later in 1977. Profits from the early weekly lotteries - as well as all of the many subsequent lotteries the state conducted - would be given to programs benefitting elderly Pennsylvanians.

In the headlines:

Cuba holds hijackers, 31 on jet back in U.S.

Brighter car lights may be required

Pentagon eyes cuts in bases, jobs

75 years ago

In November 1947, the Friendship Train was passing through Lancaster, and residents were busy collecting and packing donations for the massive charity project.

Originally the brainchild of syndicated newspaper columnist Drew Pearson, the Friendship Train was a goodwill gesture aimed at collecting donations for areas of France and Italy that needed aid in the aftermath of World War II.

The literal train involved in the project made an 11-day trip from Los Angeles to New York City, with numerous stops along the way to collect donated goods.

Lancaster County schools, churches and civic organizations collected several tons of food and other goods, as well as thousands of dollars in cash. Volunteers gathered at the Miller and Hartman warehouse on West Lemon Street Nov. 12 and 13 to pack donations for transport and load them onto boxcars that would be connected to the train when it arrived in Lancaster.

The charity project set out to fill 80 boxcars with donations. According to Time magazine, it ended up filling 700 boxcars.

In the headlines:

Truman to open special session on aid in person

Makers probing DC-6 plane fire

New England hit by howling storm

100 years ago

A new option for Lancaster's ice skaters was in the works in 1922.

The Conestoga River had long been a popular skating spot, but previous years had seen several accidents in which skaters fell through the ice. Thus, a shallower, safer spot was being sought.

The Lancaster Recreation and Playground Association had a plan: Flood a low-lying area of Buchanan Park and convert it to a shallow skating pond.

Use of the pond would be reserved first for school children, but in the event of the new venue's success, the Intelligencer said, it was likely that "hundreds of young men and women would become children again merely for the enjoyment" of the skating pond.

In the headlines:

Chile tidal wave kills 1,000 and wipes out several towns

Irish rebels plan for war offensive

