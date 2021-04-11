Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

Each year, the Friends of the Lancaster County Library book sale involves many tons of reading material and other media.

In 1996, for example, nearly 90 tons of used merchandise went up for sale. But even after countless readers peruse the piles and buy books by the cartload, literal tons of books are left over.

For Edgar Beck, of the New Holland Kiwanis club, those tons of leftover books were the perfect solution to a problem he had recently discovered on a business trip to Jamaica - libraries with bare shelves.

Beck facilitated an arrangement between the Kiwanis and the library sale that leftover books - as many as five tons worth - would shipped to Jamaica instead of being recycled, as had previously been the case. Once there, a Jamaican Kiwanis club would sort the books and distribute them to appropriate libraries.

In the headlines:

Late-stage abortion ban vetoed

Blame shrinking brain for 'grumpy old men'

Accuser's friend doubts complaint against Tyson

Check out the April 11, 1996, Intelligencer Journal here.

More than a dozen people were arrested on April 10, 1971, as the Grateful Dead performed in Mayser Gymnasium on the Franklin & Marshall College campus.

About 4,200 people attended the show, but hundreds more gathered outside the building trying to get in - some had no tickets, but many others did, claiming the show had been oversold by hundreds of seats.

People milled around outside for the duration of the concert, and occasionally tried to break in to the building through side or back entrances. Police arrested "at least 14" people on charges including disorderly conduct, underage drinking and loitering.

(According to Setlist.fm, the Dead played a 20-song set that night, opening with "Casey Jones" and closing with "Uncle John's Band.")

In the headlines:

U.S. planes strike sites in N. Vietnam

Modern religious rock rhythms upstage traditional Easter music

Art forgeries plaguing London's auction houses

Check out the April 11, 1971, Sunday News here.

As the massive military mobilization of World War II drew down after the war's end, stories of Lancaster County servicemen returning to their families were commonplace.

The Heipler family, of Lancaster, had a more unusual wrinkle to their tale: Four brothers, all military veterans, had reunited at home for the first time in nine years.

Jacob Hiepler was a nine-year veteran of the U.S. Army, having enlisted several years prior to the war, while his three brothers, Fred, Cornelius and Arthur, all signed up during the Second World War.

All four served in the European theater, while Arthur and Jacob also served in the Pacific.

In the headlines:

Senate group urges draft kept a year

U.S. to back hearing of Spanish case

Vets lose good jobs for lack of proper clothing

Check out the April 11, 1946, Lancaster New Era here.

The April 11, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer reported on a shocking robbery - St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster city was "ransacked from top to bottom" by a presumed "gang" of burglars.

The criminals entered the adjoining rectory building through a window, then gained access to the sanctuary from there. While they stole a variety of items both valuable (communion chalices and other religious items) and mundane (food from the kitchen), they passed up trying to crack the church's safe.

The value of the stolen goods was estimated to be more than $500 - equivalent to about $7,300 in 2021.

In the headlines:

67th Congress convenes at noon today

Former German empress dies at Doorn

Check out the April 11, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer here.