Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

The North Museum, a longtime fixture of College Avenue in Lancaster's northwest, was officially separating from Franklin & Marshall College in April 1998 - and an admission charge would follow.

Founded by F&M in 1953, the museum was named for Hugh North Jr., a local businessman whose estate financed the building's construction. For 45 years, the museum provided science education aimed at children, all under the auspices of the college. The North family's trust established a rule that the museum could not charge admission, though "suggested donations" were allowed.

In 1998, however, the museum wished to separate from the college and begin charging a mandatory $2 fee to enter. Because of the language of the trust, a judge had to sign off on the changes - which Judge James Cullen did on April 8, allowing the museum to operate independently as a charitable nonprofit corporation.

In the headlines:

Rollover warning labels proposed for sport utility vehicles

Navy punishes 14 for refusing anthrax shots

Irish peace talks face deadline today

50 years ago

A massive fire gutted a Columbia grocery store in April 1973, leaving five neighbors homeless and sending 10 firefighters to the hospital.

The fire, believed to have started in the basement of WB&F Grocery Store, blanketed the southern side of the borough in thick black smoke and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. Five residents of apartment units above the store were left homeless.

About 200 firefighters battled the blaze for three hours. Ten were overcome by smoke and taken to Columbia Hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation and released.

Only the exterior brick walls of the building were left standing, and the store and apartments were considered a total loss.

In the headlines:

Picasso succumbs at age 91, greatest artist of his time

Watergate payoff aired by McCord

Stores must post meat prices starting today

75 years ago

In 1948, Harrisburg's library was soundly beating Lancaster's - at least in terms of inventory - and the JayCees wanted to do something about it.

The library in Harrisburg, which served the city and Dauphin County, had about three times as many books as the Lancaster Free Public Library, despite Lancaster County's population being larger.

Therefore, the local Junior Chamber of Commerce issued a statement supporting a half-mill city tax to aid the library.

The discrepancy in the collections, the JayCees said, was due entirely to budgeting. Harrisburg spent more than $52,000 on the library each year, while Lancaster's library budget was less than $30,000 per year.

The Lancaster library - both the collection and the facilities - were deemed by the JayCees to be "deplorable."

In the headlines:

20 Nazi 'strong arm' leaders found guilty of killing one million Jews

Coal-burning rail service cut to half

GOP will rush defense plans

100 years ago

One month after a Hollywood talent hunt came to Lancaster, the results of those efforts would be shown to the public - with two screen stars of the day in attendance.

Lancaster County residents who tried out as part of the star search would be able to see their first test reels on a movie screen at Lancaster's Martin Auditorium before the films were shipped off to California for evaluation.

Generating further excitement for the event were Edward Earle, an established actor of the silent film era, and the up-and coming starlet Clara Bow, who rose to fame thanks to a similar talent-seeking contest just two years earlier.

(Bow would go on to be one of the top stars of the late 1920s and early 1930s. Her role in the 1927 silent film "It" established her as a sex symbol - and coined the phrase "the it girl," which has subsequently been applied to many young actresses whose looks and personality help define the fashion of their era.)

In the headlines:

Princess Jolanda weds hero, spurns throne

Alliance to be formed to fight fascisti in U.S.

