Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In January 1997, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge announced that emergency funding would be available to help deal with the aftermath of a devastating fire at a top tourist attraction.

Sight & Sound Entertainment Centre was destroyed by a fire on Jan. 28, and local tourism officials and business owners were fearful of the ripple effect on local businesses that benefited from the thousands of tour groups that visited the Christian theater every year.

The fire, which did an estimated $15 million worth of damage, destroyed the entire theater complex, except for two set construction shops. Firefighters were hampered in battling the blaze by a lack of an onsite sprinkler system and low water pressure at nearby hydrants. The fire was started when sparks from a welder's torch fell into a prop storage area below the main stage.

The promised state funding would not be used to rebuild the theater - as of Jan. 30, the owners of Sight & Sound were unsure whether they would rebuild and in what way - but rather to create a process to reach out to groups who had booked trips to the theater, inform them of the theater's destruction and encourage them to still come to Lancaster County to visit other attractions.

About 250,000 bookings would have to be canceled, Sight & Sound general manager David Neupauer said.

In the headlines:

Even Gingrich's backers are tiring of his protests

Killer apologizes for 9 murders

Simpson jury still deliberating

Check out the Jan. 30, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

"Health food" was all the rage in 1972, and the Jan. 30 Sunday News ran a big feature on the trend.

The county had seven stores billing themselves as purveyors of health food, with the latest opening in December 1971. The stores used varied terminology to describe their wares, but "natural" and "healthy" were at the top of the list.

Merchandise included a wide selection of naturally sourced vitamin, mineral and supplement pills, organic produce and sugar- and salt-free items. The shops also sold additive-free cosmetics, as well as natural versions of toothpaste, shampoo and soap.

"Health foods really caught on at the end of 1970," one local store manager said, "especially among the young people."

The health food trend, in addition to being about taking better care of one's body, also was seen as part of a larger cultural shift toward environmental awareness.

In the headlines:

Israelis await UN talks

Guerrilla attacks up on eve of Irish march

Electric vehicles // PP&L finds trucks work well, cars need improved battery

Check out the Jan. 30, 1972, Sunday News here.

75 years ago

A "savage bull" was marauding through southern Lancaster County in January of 1947 and residents of the area were warned to be wary.

The 1,500-pound Hereford bull, described as "obviously growing more dangerous each hour," had been on the loose for two days after escaping from a Willow Street slaughterhouse. Police warned residents that the bull, which had already charged and injured one man, was likely to attack on sight.

On the evening of Jan. 29, a "posse" of 25 cars filled with residents of Willow Street, Strasburg and Drumore fanned out across the area, combing fields and roads for the roaming animal.

They were unsuccessful, despite covering an estimated 225 miles between the 25 cars, and the bull remained at large.

In the headlines:

House votes to keep war taxes

U.S. troops in China cut off by communists

Parents of vets get tax break

Check out the Jan. 30, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

A massive blizzard hit the Mid-Atlantic states on Jan. 28, 1922, and two days later Lancaster County was still recovering.

Snowdrifts up to 15 feet deep covered some rural roads, and numerous small towns were effectively isolated. Officials estimated it would be at least a week until many roads and highways were passable, though Lancaster city fared better - the city's trolley lines were already back in service.

Trains were running several hours late, of they were running at all, and trolleys outside of the city were still closed.

The storm was a boon to the unemployed, however - several hundred jobless men were put to work clearing the massive drifts from roadways and railway lines.

In the headlines:

108 lives snuffed out by collapse of theater at Washington, DC

Wireless mishaps delayed news of Shackleton's death

Check out the Jan. 30, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.