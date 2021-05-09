Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

In May 1996, nearly 200 women gathered at Franklin & Marshall College for the first Women Leaders Summit of Central Pennsylvania.

They were attorneys and business owners, entrepreneurs and ministers, social service workers and homemakers.

The women at the non-partisan event intended to gather their ideas on three topics and present them formally to the National Council of Women Advisors to Congress. Those three topics were financial planning, the future of health care and women in leadership.

Several speakers addressed the crowd before the group broke up into smaller teams for discussion. Among the speakers were F&M vice president Alice Drum and Kathleen Smarilli, a senior vice president at CoreStates Bank.

Smarilli offered suggestions for how women could take control of their financial future, including not supporting businesses that don't support women and using new technologies such as the internet to better educate themselves about financial planning.

In the headlines:

Whitewater prosecutors focus on Clinton-McDougal relations

Apple recalls million or more faulty computers

Rosanne leaving town over O.J. verdict

A massive fire - described in the Sunday News front page headline as a "spectacular mystery blaze" - completely destroyed the Atlas Aluminum Corp. plant on April 8, 1971.

The plant, located along Route 283 about a mile northwest of Lancaster city, caught fire between 5 and 6 p.m., and the fast-moving blaze outpaced the efforts of the more than 100 firefighters from nine companies who responded to the incident.

The sprawling complex of manufacturing, warehouse and office buildings was completely gutted, and the roofs and walls collapsed, leaving only a few bare metal girders, twisted from the intense heat.

A lack of water hampered efforts to fight the fire, with firefighters quickly exhausting the supplies on their trucks and running thousands of feet of hose to hydrants at distant locations to shore up the supply.

Damage estimates ranged from "several thousand" to "well over a million" dollars. The cause of the fire was unknown as of the next day.

In the headlines:

Thousands march for armed victory in Southeast Asia

Dollar crisis is unresolved

Mariner's booster rocket fails; mission to planet Mars is lost

In the spring of 1946, rapidly dwindling supplies of coal led the federal government to call for an embargo on shipping of any freight not deemed essential for health and safety.

The coal shortage, a result of a 39-day-old coal workers' strike, would curtail shipping of raw materials for many Lancaster industries, according tot he Intelligencer Journal. Many industrial plants in Lancaster were considering layoffs, as the plants were expected to soon be idle as shipping ended and material supplies on hand were exhausted.

The Reading Railway Company announced that 2,000 employees - many of whom lived in Lancaster - would be laid off soon after the shipping embargo began on May 10.

In the headlines:

East U.S. faces power rationing

Russia snubs UN security council on Iranian issue

Practical uses found for radioactive rays

In May of 1921, Lancaster residents, especially those who kept chickens, could breathe a sigh of relief.

Long plagued by the "Dillerville Pirates" - a youth gang whose dozen members had stolen more than a thousand chickens in several hundred raids on local coops - chicken owners were surely relieved to learn that 11 of the 12 "pirates" had been arrested.

The juveniles were set to have hearings before Alderman A.K. Spurrier on May 11, and police were searching for the final member of the gang.

In the headlines:

Sentiment for acceptance of (postwar reparations) terms growing

Pickpockets of Genoa resent complaints of their victims

