Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Coverage of the Pennsylvania Farm Show has been a January mainstay in Lancaster newspapers for many decades, and 1997 was no exception.

On Jan. 16, the last day of the show, the New Era followed the obligatory "adorable child drinking a milkshake the size of his head" photo with a full slate of coverage of Youth Day, the day of the show when younger competitors had their chance to shine.

Casey High of Lititz, a Warwick High School senior and a nine-year veteran of the Farm Show, was hoping to finish by repeating his 1996 performance of showing the grand champion steer in the junior competition.

He came close - his 1,225-pound steer, Cosmo, was named reserve champion. High was narrowly edged out by Kevin Campbell of Greene County.

Also winning big in 1997's Youth Day events were 11-year-old Hope Long of New Providence, who showed the champion lightweight steer, and brothers John and Ryan Tracy of Elizabethtown, who each took first-place ribbons in the junior market lamb competition.

In the headlines:

Two blasts rock abortion clinic building in Ga., several injured

Clinton has highest approval rating

Rodman shows no remorse after kicking a cameraman

Check out the Jan. 16, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

In January 1972, Franklin & Marshall College honored a graduate who had gone on to Hollywood fame.

The Franklin J. Schaffner Film Library was dedicated at the college, with a collection of scripts and prints from Schaffner's decades-long career in film.

The ceremony, held at the Fulton Opera House, was followed by a premiere of Schaffner's latest film, "Nicholas and Alexandra."

At the time of the ceremony, Schaffner was best known for his two prior films, "Planet of the Apes" and "Patton," the latter of which won him an Academy Award for best director. Schaffner's television career began in the late 1940s, arguable peaking with "A Tour of the White House with Mrs. John F. Kennedy" in 1962.

Schaffner would go on to direct several other well-regarded films, including 1978's "The Boys from Brazil," parts of which were filmed in Lancaster County.

Schaffner was a member of F&M's class of 1942. He was valedictorian of McCaskey High School's first graduating class in 1938.

In the headlines:

Nuclear testing ban is urged

Iraq weighs rebuilding of Babylon

Frazier knocks out Daniels in four

Check out the Jan. 16, 1972, Sunday News here.

75 years ago

Franklin & Marshall College athletic events were the cause of conflict between the college and the state in January 1947 - specifically, the crowds they were drawing.

F&M had leased the Lancaster Armory building for its winter sports events such as basketball games and wrestling matches, but the crowds were substantially larger than the armory could safely support.

State fire and safety regulations established that the armory could safely accommodate 400 people at an event, but F&M's events were drawing as many as 2,000 spectators.

As it was impossible to modify the armory building on short notice, state officials said they would be on hand to tightly limit crowds to no more than 400.

However, the first event after the decision, a wrestling match, drew 1,500 spectators - with no state officials in sight.

In the headlines:

U.S. asks for delay in cutting arms

Slash in price of passenger cars is announced by Ford

Franco-British alliance treaty is agreed upon

Check out the Jan. 16, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

Winter sales are not uncommon in the retail world, but having more than 50 stores in downtown Lancaster all holding sales on the same day was much more unusual.

On Jan. 17, 1922, Lancaster was hosting an official Sales Day, in which downtown shopping was encouraged with discounts from dozens of participating merchants. As a result, the Jan. 16 newspaper was nearly twice its usual size, thanks to several pages of ads.

Among the bargains available to local shoppers were Bowman's watches from $6 to $20; "small" diamond rings for $16; brooms for 29 cents; men's suits with two pairs of pants for $21.50; women's winter coats for $15; 9-by-12-foot rugs for $12; corsets from 69 cents to $2.39; wool blankets for $9.95; a two-gallon aquarium with four goldfish, ornamental plants and stones for $1.98; and - last but not least - player piano rolls for 10 cents to 50 cents.

In the headlines:

Third year of dry era starts

Britain turns over powers to new regime

Check out the Jan. 16, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.