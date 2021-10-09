Autumn is filled with ways to celebrate, and learn more about, history in Lancaster County and beyond — from bus trips to museums to in-person and virtual history presentations.

Here’s a sampling of ways you can broaden your historical horizons this month.

Take bus trip to African American Museum

The African American Historical Society of South Central PA is organizing a bus trip to the African American Museum in Philadelphia Saturday, Oct. 16.

The bus loads at the Red Rose Commons shopping center on Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, leaving at 10 a.m.; the bus is expected back in Lancaster by 7 p.m.

In its four galleries, the museum presents various aspects of African American life, history and heritage.

The bus tour group will eat lunch at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia.

Cost of the trip is $30. Call Barbara Mobarak for reservations, at 484-477-3504.

Underground Railroad learning tour of Columbia set for Oct. 24

An Underground Railroad Learning Tour of Columbia will be offered by two area historical organizations on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The tour starts at 2 p.m. at the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, 41 Walnut St., Columbia, and will cover nine sites around town.

The tour is a collaboration between the African American Historical Society of South Central PA and the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society.

Most of the storytelling on the tour will be done outdoors, with the option of entering one building for a slide presentation and a talk about how local bridges facilitated Underground Railroad travel.

Those on the tour will learn about local people who took exceptional risks to support formerly enslaved people traveling through Columbia on the way to freedom via the secret Underground Railroad network.

Tickets are $40, and advance registration is required by Oct. 20 online at bit.ly/URTour21. A face covering is required for the tour.

World War II homefront topic of presentation

The homefront during World War II is the subject of a presentation this month hosted by the Mount Joy Area Historical Society, at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.

The presentation is at the Cemetery Road Schoolhouse, 120 Fairview St., Mount Joy.

Christine Lurk (also known as “Miss Victory”) of Littlestown, Adams County, will talk about the duties of air raid wardens during the war, and how United States citizens prepared for blackout drills.

Lurk was in the military, serving as an MP in the Army Security Agency in West Berlin, and later was a corrections officer in Adams County.

LancasterHistory to scare up Fulton Theatre's ghosts

Lancaster County native Leslie Stainton is the guest speaker for an online history presentation, "The Grand Old Lady of Prince Street: A History of the Fulton Theatre," at 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 21.

Stainton is the author of a history-memoir about the Fulton Theatre, called "Staging Ground: An American Theater and its Ghosts."

The presentation is part of LancasterHistory's virtual fall Regional History Colloquium series.

Stainton, a Conestoga Valley High School and Franklin & Marshall College graduate who acted in shows at the Fulton, teaches writing at the University of Michigan Residential College in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The virtual presentation is free, but registration is required at lancasterhistory.org.