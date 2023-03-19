Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Forgeries in the world of fine art are often big news, but what about forgeries in Pennsylvania needlework?

A fake sampler - that is, a needlework piece often made by Pennsylvania German women to demonstrate their stitching skill - had cropped up at auction in Ephrata in late 1997, and in March 1998 a local expert said it was just one of six fraudulent samplers that had been sold at auctions in the region.

Patricia Herr, a Manheim Township veterinarian who also happened to be a published expert on Pennsylvania German needlework, was among several experts consulted on the piece, all of whom agreed it was a fake. The sampler had been sold for $2,900 - all of which was refunded by the auction house.

Herr said that the six samplers, four of which were sold at auctions and two in private deals, all appeared to be the work of the same forger. The fabric weave, fiber content and colors were all clues to the "wrong" nature of the fake samplers, Herr said.

50 years ago

A high-rise in Lancaster Square? That was the plan in 1973, when an Oklahoma-based developer planned a 13-story tower at the northwest corner of Orange and Queen streets.

Tulsa-based Transamerica Investment Group was working with the Lancaster Industrial Development Authority to arrange a $5 million low-interest loan for the project.

The authority had already approved the deal, and as of March 19, the Lancaster Redevelopment Authority was expected to vote on a proposal which would involve that organization taking ownership of the land and the new building until financing was paid back.

The 13-story tower - which ended up never being built - would have housed offices of the National Central Bank. The three-story former Wells Fargo building now stands at the site.

75 years ago

A Columbia man was killed by a 50-ton boulder on March 18, 1948.

Elwood Bisking, 44, was working with a Pennsylvania Railroad crew clearing a rockslide that had blocked the train tracks at Mann's Run, about seven miles south of Columbia along the Susquehanna River.

The rockfall had closed both the low-grade and high-grade rail lines along the river.

Bisking was walking ahead of the locomotive which was carrying the team of workmen when the massive boulder slid from the debris along the tracks, crushing him and killing him instantly, according to a statement from the deputy coroner, Dr. J.M. Mustard.

100 years ago

In March 1923, several Lancaster breweries were trying to regain possession of beer trucks that had been seized by state or federal officials.

Investigators said the trucks were carrying beer that tested above the Prohibition-era limit for alcohol content - which was nearly zero - and thus the vehicles were impounded and the drivers arrested.

However, the breweries involved - Wacker, Rieker and Haefner - quickly filed legal motions called writs of replevin in order to force the state to return the trucks.

Three Wacker trucks were returned, but a fourth truck remained in the hands of federal authorities. The Rieker and Haefner breweries each had one truck seized, and were still in the process of trying to get the vehicles returned as of March 19.

