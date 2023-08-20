Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

The Aug. 29, 1998, New Era featured a woman with an unusual job on the front page.

Dot Horning, 79, was a product tester for Armstrong World Industries, and her job was to walk a long distance in a small room, tracking dirt and other substances onto flooring samples to see how they would hold up in the real world.

Horning and the other walkers were supplied to Armstrong via a temp agency - but while many were short-term employees, Horning had been performing the walking tests for 18 years.

Whenever testing was needed, she'd lace up her size 8 white Reeboks and, in a 23-by-27-foot room, do literal miles of walking - as many as 800 laps of the room per day.

Depending on the test, Horning and her power-walking colleagues would traipse through asphalt dust, grapes or even simulated blood to determine stain resistance.

The tests would allow Armstrong to simulate as much as two years of normal wear and tear in a single day.

In the headlines:

Pitts calls for president to resign

Girls sometimes find being smart depressing

Apple's iMac sales brisk, retailers say

50 years ago

In the summer of 1973, Lancaster County was seeing a boom in unusual pets.

Thanks to their relatively recent appearance in local elementary school classrooms, hamsters and gerbils were skyrocketing in popularity - but so were more unorthodox pets.

Government restrictions on exotic pets such as monkeys and certain tropical birds didn't stop consumers from seeking out alternatives, such as lizards, snakes, skunks and raccoons. One local pet shop owner said his sales of lizards and snakes had doubled over the previous year.

Meanwhile, the Humane League of Lancaster County was dealing with an unprecedented number of abandoned pets, strays and unwanted litters of dogs and cats.

The problem led the Humane League to begin advocating for the spaying and neutering of pets, following the advice of state and national humane organizations.

(Pet sterilization, while available since the 1930s, was not widely practiced until the 1970s, as animal shelters nationwide became overwhelmed with unwanted animals.)

In the headlines:

Plot to kill Nixon is reported

Laos crushes coup attempt

Greek leader vows to restore democracy

75 years ago

Though they were decades away from being known as "boomers," the children born in the wartime baby boom were flooding local schools as the county geared up for the beginning of the school year in 1948.

Nationwide, the birth rate hit an all-time high during the years of World War II, and Lancaster was no exception. First grade enrollment was expected to rise by 15 percent from 1947 to 1948, with an increase of about 100 students over the previous years 675.

By 1948, the birth rate had already declined substantially from its national peak, which occurred in 1943. So while administrators, teachers and coaches could look forward to a period of high enrollment, that end of that period was already in sight.

In the headlines:

U.S. rejects Russian protests

Jews and Arabs warned against truce violations

Police halt religious meeting in time to prevent human sacrifices

100 years ago

On Aug. 20, 1923, the Lancaster Intelligencer published a lengthy front-page story that detailed the predictions of scientist Charles Steinmetz about what wonders electrification would bring to the United States by 2023.

Steinmetz, who is now regarded as an instrumental figure in the development of large-scale electrification and electric motors, was a native of Prussia who by 1923 was well established in America, both as a professor and as an early electrical engineer.

Steinmetz predicted that 100 years from his time, electricity would essentially end "drudgery," with people working no more than four hours a day, in "spotless" cities free from the smoky haze of the previous industrial revolution.

He predicted that electricity would be available to virtually all households, and that many city dwellers would migrate outward to the suburbs and rural areas, and people would even take up recreational farming, growing their own produce on their own land - simply because they had the time to do so.

In the headlines:

Detroit holds bandit suspects

Ohio police seek man who sold wife and 7 children for $100

