Ephrata Cloister has been awarded a major grant for the rehabilitation of the historic site, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announced Wednesday.

The National Park Service awarded Ephrata Cloister $488,816 to repair and restore the site, where German immigrants fleeing religious persecution in Europe founded a community in 1732.

The grant is one of 20 across 14 states totaling $10 million awarded in the second round of funding from the Semiquincentennial Grant Program, which commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The grant program was created by Congress in 2020 and funded through the Historic Preservation Fund.

“The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is thrilled to be awarded this grant for Ephrata Cloister,” said Andrea Lowery, executive director of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. “The funds will be used to repair and preserve this unique monastic settlement whose varied history includes serving as a hospital for nearly 260 American soldiers during the Revolutionary War, some of whom rest in the Mount Zion cemetery overlooking the historic grounds.”

Specifically, grant funds will go toward the rehabilitation of exterior components on six of the 18th-century buildings, including the repair, replacement, and protective finish of hand-hewn wood siding and side-lap shingle roofs. The money will also support updates to the National Historic Landmark documentation for the property.

