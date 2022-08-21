Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In a move that some district residents disapproved of, Elizabethtown Area School Board decided in August 1997 to partner with Coca-Cola to put 18 vending machines in district schools.

Board members voted 7-1 to enter into the contract, which saw the soda company paying the district $12,500 to place the machines, plus a share of profits that was expected to amount to about $25,000 annually. The contract mandated that Coca-Cola would be the sole provider of vending machines in the district.

In elementary schools, machines would be placed only in faculty rooms, but in middle and high schools, machines would be placed throughout public areas.

The sole board member to vote against the plan, Kathleen Weaver, expressed concern that students would spend their lunch money on sodas instead of food.

A handful of residents spoke against the move t public meetings, raising concerns about the unhealthy nature of caffeinated sodas for kids.

In the headlines:

Nursing moms don't need extra calcium, medical study says

Possible witness emerges in NYC police torture case

Mir crew gears up for critical repairs

Check out the Aug. 21, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

One man's prank is another man's lunch - or so it seemed on Aug. 20, 1972, when an unknown prankster filled the fountain in Lancaster Square with eels.

And then a city teenager caught those eels, fried them up and ate them.

At some point during the night of Saturday, Aug. 19, or early the next morning, someone put about a dozen eels into the fountain, presumably as a prank.

By Sunday evening, 17-year-old Jerry Selby - all 6-foot-6 of him - was wading in the fountain, pulling eels out of the water with his bare hands.

Selby said it was his second trip to the fountain that day. He had grabbed his first eels in the morning, then fried them up to eat at home. Having discovered they were "not too bad," he returned for a second helping.

In the headlines:

Agnew eyes White House run in 1976

Fischer 3 points shy of title after draw

British find Irish bomb plant

Check out the Aug. 21, 1972, Intelligencer Journal here.

75 years ago

An escaped circus monkey had been on the loose in Lancaster for two weeks in August 1947.

The female simian escaped a circus in York and hitched a ride to Lancaster in a car or truck, eventually taking up temporary residence in Williamson Park (now part of Lancaster County Cental Park).

On Aug. 20, two weeks after her escape, the monkey was spotted "sunning herself" on the park's golf course.

Wilber Luneke, one of the parks' custodians, said the beast was reclining on one of the benches at the Hole 11 tee. He tried to catch the monkey, but she was too quick, and escaped.

Luneke suspected the escaped primate was living in the rocky caves near that portion of the park.

In the headlines:

Britons to face further slashes in their rations

4,400 Jews facing return to Reich

New dams to tame Rio Grande

Check out the Aug. 21, 1947, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

On Aug. 21, 1922, the deadline was looming for entrants into a beauty contest sponsored by the Lancaster Intelligencer.

With the deadline only a day away, 100 young women had entered the contest, but the newspaper was making one last push for more entrants, with a front-page notice about the competition.

The winner would be deemed Miss Lancaster and would be sent to Atlantic City to compete for the title of Miss America. The contest winner would receive transportation to and from the shore in a luxurious Pullman railway car, plus a three-day stay at a boardwalk hotel and a variety of entertainment options before and after the competition.

In the headlines:

Police unearth radical center in Chicago raid

Two strongholds are taken from Irish insurgents

Check out the Aug. 21, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.