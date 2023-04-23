Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Do kids learn better when separated into single-sex classrooms?

It's a question that "The Simpsons" explored to comedic effect in 2006, but it was tried out for real here in Lancaster County in 1998.

For the 1997-1998 school year, Hand Middle School in Lancaster city tried out what was a growing trend nationwide. It was the only school in the county to experiment with single-sex classrooms.

As the end of the school year drew closer, the New Era talked to students and teachers to find out how the experiment was working.

Teachers agreed that there were definite benefits to the system, with students - especially girls - showing more focus and confidence in the classroom. Students had more mixed feelings about the system. Girls generally preferred to be in classrooms without boys (though they disliked a perceived tendency for the new system to put them in conflict with other girls rather than with boys). Meanwhile, boys generally disliked the new system (though their objections seemed to be based entirely around social-life concerns).

Hand Middle School faculty and administrations would review the students academic data at the end of the year to decide whether to continue the single-sex system for another school year.

In the headlines:

55-year-old gives birth to quadruplets

Americans to vote for stamp subjects commemorating the '60s

More and more youngsters have their own TV sets

Check out the April 23, 1998, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

On April 23, 1973, the New Era profiled a local diver who had risen to the top of his field.

William "Smokey" Roberts, owner of a Lancaster scuba shop called Smokey's Diver Den, had been named Diver of the Year by the Boston Sea Rovers. The trophy was presented to Roberts by none other than Jacques Cousteau, who - thanks to many television and film appearances - had become a household name at the time.

Roberts won the honor in recognition of his many underwater exploits as a pioneer in the field of underwater photography, but in particular for his film "Truk Lagoon," an exploration of the sunken Japanese war fleet near the Caroline Islands in the South Pacific.

The 47-year-old diver had been exploring the undersea world for nearly 20 years, and shot more than 37,000 feet of film in 1972 alone. His camera of choice was a massive 100-pound contraption he dubbed "The Monster."

(Roberts continued to run Smokey's Divers Den until the mid-1990s, when he retired. He died in 2020 at the age of 94, a victim of COVID-19.)

In the headlines:

Kissinger unveils blueprint for new Atlantic alliance

Poll: 41 percent say Nixon knew of Watergate

Laser beams to send AP photos

Check out the April 23, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

In April 1948, there was one topic of conversation that was reportedly constant in northern Lancaster County - where "the road" would go.

"The road" was the Pennsylvania Turnpike, which was planned to cut across the northern section of the county. However, no definitive route had been announced, and many farmers and other residents of the region were wondering how the construction would impact their land and lives.

Surveying had been done - a trail of iron spikes in the ground, white paint on tree trunks and red cloth flags fluttering on stakes attested to that - but state officials were tight-lipped about the precise path the road would take and how wide the right-of-way would be.

Intell reporters took it upon themselves to try and piece together a likely route by seeking out and following the various survey markers. At points, the route followed existing local roads or small dirt wagon tracks through the countryside and at other points it went through fully wooded areas.

Along the way, reporters interviewed dozens of farmers and neighbors likely to be impacted by the turnpike, all of whom were eager for information - which they hoped would be forthcoming soon.

In the headlines:

Arabs to surrender Haifa to Jews

Government ends meatless Tuesdays

Mystery growth vitamin now can be made artificially, chemists told

Check out the April 23, 1948, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

Thanks to the National Guard, Lancaster would be getting a military field hospital, it was announced in April 1923.

Hospital Company 107, U.S. Army, would be setting up a two-day demonstration of the field hospital in May, after which the hospital staff and facilities would be available to Lancaster residents in the event of disasters or emergencies.

If needed, an order from the governor would result in the 150-bed hospital - complete with 10 tons of equipment and a staff of 70 - being set up at any suitable location within four hours.

Lancaster was just the second place in the state to host a field hospital unit, the other being the borough of Indiana.

In the headlines:

Tax on motorists is latest plan

Dallas man dances 106 hours; two dancers bribed to quit

Check out the April 23, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.