25 years ago

In September 1996, the Susquehanna River received a dubious honor: The waterway was named the most toxic river in Pennsylvania.

The alarm was raised in a report called "Dishonorable Discharge," published by two advocacy groups - Pennsylvania Public Interest Research Group and Environmental Working Group.

The report ranked Pennsylvania's waterways by how many pounds of toxins were legally dumped into them from 1990 through 1994. The Susquehanna topped the list with nearly 2 million pounds of toxins. The river was also reported to be the 28th most polluted waterway in the nation.

However, state and local officials responded to the report by pointing out that the sheer size of the river means the toxins were so diluted as to pose no threat to humans or wildlife.

In the headlines:

Palestinians, Israelis fight on West Bank

Yankees end drought, clinch AL East title

Disney World gearing up for 25th anniversary celebration

Check out the Sept. 26, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

The Lancaster Square redevelopment project, though not entirely complete, was dedicated with a public celebration on Sept. 25, 1971.

The project, which involved tearing down the entirety of the 100 block of North Queen Street and replacing it with a modernist plaza blending traditional red brick with contemporary bare concrete, was nine years in the making.

Over that time, the cost of the work ballooned from $10 million to $45 million, as the original developer withdrew and the scope of the project increased.

At the dedication ceremony, U.S. Sen. Hugh Scott (R-PA) praised the project as "the beginning of a plan that will make Lancaster second to none in its urban renewal."

The mostly completed project, some pieces of which were still under construction at the time of the ceremony, would include the plaza itself - featuring play areas, an ice skating rink, kiosks and reflecting pools - as well a the surrounding buildings. Among those buildings would be the Duke Street and Prince Street parking garages, a hotel, a movie theater, a department store, an area of smaller shops, office space and apartments.

In addition to speeches from Scott and other local and state dignitaries, the dedication event also featured live music and a variety of other entertainment, including a fashion show.

In the headlines:

U.S. urged to devalue dollar

Smithsonian Institution celebrating 125th year

Amazon area may be new oil bonanza

Check out the Sept. 26, 1971, Sunday News here.

75 years ago

Sometimes, all you need to do to get onto the front page of the newspaper is grow a lot of potatoes.

That's what Roy Burkhart of West Lampeter Towship did in September 1946. Burkhart set a new county record for potato growing, producing 728.3 bushels to the acre. Burkhart smashed the previous record of 651 bushels per acre, set in 1928 by Amos Eberly of New Holland.

Burkhart grew 8 acres of the Katahdin variety of potato on his farm, spraying the crop a total of 13 times over the course of the season with a pesticide mixture to which he added DDT.

In the headlines:

Army invokes priority on meat

Union rejects plan to halt power strike

WAA official suspended in war surplus investigation

Check out the Sept. 26, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

September means the start of football season, and that was just as exciting a prospect in 1921 as it is today.

Local teams fared well in the opening weekend of the 1921-22 season - at both the college and the high school levels.

Franklin & Marshall beat Albright, 7-0, in a game that saw the only scoring drive come toward the end of the second quarter, and Lancaster High pummeled Waynesboro, 49-0. The high school game might have been even more of a blowout had the contest not been shortened on account of hot weather.

In the headlines:

Solution of jobless problem is sought

Protestant and Catholic mobs fight in Belfast

Check out the Sept. 26, 1946, Lancaster Intelligencer here.