Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

A mid-morning fire gutted a business complex on March 13, 1997, including a daycare center from which 60 children had to be evacuated.

More than 70 firefighters from 10 local departments battled the blaze, which caused $750,000 worth of damage to the Crooked Oak Business Center along Eden Road. The fire was attributed to an electrical problem in the Com-Tech Electrical Services building, which then spread through the roof to adjacent businesses, including the Magic Years Child Care Learning Center.

An automatic fire alarm triggered at 10:13 a.m., at which point all of the children and staff of the day care center were evacuated safely, as were employees of all other affected businesses.

In the headlines:

Clinton road plan would allow tolls on interstates

Rosa Parks honored by transit authority

Student's controversial artwork about JonBenet is ripped down twice

50 years ago

In March 1972, a Lancaster native was making a splash as a student director of a water pageant at West Virginia University.

At the age of 6, Louise Dorwart began appearing in water pageants directed by her mother at Millersville State College. By age 21, she was a junior at WVU, a school she chose in part because of its synchronized swimming, and was directing the school's annual synchronized swimming production, or water pageant.

The members of the synchronized swimming club voted on a theme for their musical pageant, selecting "Extra Wet News," a show with each number representing a different page or aspect of the newspaper - from horoscopes to comics; from crime to society pages. The final piece would be conceived around the concept of a clock ticking down the second until deadline.

Once she was finished with school, Dorwart intended to become a physical education teacher, possibly even teaching synchronized swimming.

In the headlines:

Three die in massive Sunbury train wreck

Helicopters rescue 70 from Swiss cable car

Housing tracts of year 2000 could save space and cut expenses

75 years ago

With multiple airlines expressing an interest in flights to and from Lancaster - and the Lancaster Municipal Airport being utterly unequipped to serve them - upgrades to the facility were being planned in 1947.

Examiners from the federal Civil Aeronautics Board recommended that requests by eight airlines to begin serving Lancaster be denied by the board unless the airport was improved and expanded.

By way of response, the Lancaster Airport Commission stressed the fact that plans were already underway to expand the airport, with work expected to begin in the spring. The expansion was expected to cost upwards of $1.3 million, with some state and local funds already secured, but the majority yet to be raised.

In the headlines:

Tense Congress debates Truman's call to fight world communism

Rebel troops under siege by Paraguay regulars, aircraft

Truman flys to rest in Florida

100 years ago

Daylight Saving Time, first introduced during World War I, was repealed at the federal level after the war, leaving it up to individual municipalities to decide whether to use the alternate time system.

This made it difficult to arrange things like railway schedules, as Lancaster found out in 1922.

At issue were the "milk train" runs, trains that served farmers in Lancaster County and elsewhere. Farmers were concerned about the inconvenience in having their schedules altered for the summer when Lancaster County would not be participating in Daylight Saving Time.

As of March, it seemed their concerns were unfounded - the Reading Railroad assured the Lancaster County Farm Bureau that the milk runs would likely be unaffected by any changes to the schedule. Indeed, as neither York nor Harrisburg would be adopting Daylight Saving Time for the summer months, it was possible no changes to any train schedules would occur.

In the headlines:

200 dead, 600 hurt in South Africa revolt

Gandhi accused of sedition and pleads guilty

