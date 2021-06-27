Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

The Creation music festival - an annual event often dubbed the "Woodstock of Christian music" - was returning to the Lancaster County area in 1996 after a dozen years away, and local Christian music fans were thrilled.

Started in 1979 at Muddy Run Park in Lancaster County, the festival moved to Mount Union in Huntingdon County in 1984. The location - about 100 miles west of Lancaster County - was still within reach of a road trip for local fans, but those fans were pleased with the last-minute relocation of the 1996 festival to Hershey.

The change of venue, announced just a few days before the festival was set to begin, was a result of flooding at the Huntingdon County venue of Agape Campground. In the pre-social media days of 1996, getting the word out was the job of Christian radio stations and word of mouth.

Most fans were aware of the change, but the New Era story about the festival's first day included a man who drove from Massachusetts to Mount Union before learning of the change and rerouting to Hershey.

The festival had been canceled for the same reason the year before, and organizers said they didn't want to cancel two years in a row - hence the quick relocation to the old Hershey Stadium complex.

More than 50,000 people were expected to attend the festival over its four-day run.

(The Creation Festival was back to Mount Union the next year, but returned to Hershey one more time in 2003, again as a result of flooding.)

In the headlines:

'Poor' highways in state are blamed on PennDOT and funding

VMI considers going private to stay all-male

Princess Diana urged to accept settlement

Just in time for the tourist rush expected with the 1971 Independence Day weekend, the Pennsylvania Dutch Tourist Bureau was getting ready to unveil its newly expanded visitor's center.

The enlarged building, located just off Route 30 East, featured a brand-new tourist theater that would seat 150 people to watch films about Lancaster County. There was also a stage for live presentations or seminars, plus additional office and storage space.

The old information center had been revamped as well, and would soon debut a hotel/motel information board, showing the locations of all member hotels and motels, each with a little red light that could be switched on remotely from the hotels to indicate they had no vacancy.

In the headlines:

Sept. 1 seen earliest date for new tax

Court out on Pentagon Papers case

Thousands march in Belfast

The industrial firms of Ephrata tried out a cooperative strategy around summer vacations in 1945, and it worked so well they were bringing the concept back in 1946.

Every employee of every manufacturing business in Ephrata would receive their summer vacation at the same time - from June 29 until July 8 - during which time all plants would be shut down.

The heads of the various businesses involved met to formulate the plan as a trial in 1945, and decided to repeat the process the next year.

Exactly why this was done wasn't reported in the brief New Era story about the shutdown.

In the headlines:

Britain will ration flour and bread

Buyer's strike is planned

Chinese Red Fourth Army forgotten by government

Hot weather in June isn't really news, but when the average temperature for the month is nearly 10 degrees above normal - and there's a significant drought as well - it's enough to make the front page.

Such was the case in June 1921, when the June 27 Intelligencer reported temperatures of 100 degrees the day before, and the worst drought in at least six years.

Only an inch of rain for the first 27 days of June meant the ground was quite dry, and the average temperature for June was projected to be nearly 90 degrees by month's end, compared to about 81 degrees for a typical June.

In the headlines:

Rail Labor Board extends order to hit all railroads

Two prisoners flee West Chester jail by means of rope

